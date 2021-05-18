Leslie Odom Jr. Joins KNIVES OUT 2

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. has joined the cast of director Rian Johnson's whodunnit sequel "Knives Out 2!"

There is no word yet on what kind of character Odom will play, but the film is scheduled to shoot in Greece this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first "Knives Out" starred Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a detective sent to crack the case of the mysterious death of a mystery author. Craig will return to reprise his role for the second film.

The first film boasted an incredible ensemble cast including Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, and Chris Evans; the sequel has already tapped Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista and Edward Norton, along with Odom, to lead the cast.

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.

Additional theatre credits include "Leap of Faith" on Broadway, for which he won the 2012 Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer on Broadway and was nominated for a Drama League Award; the 2014 musical "Venice," which also played at The Public Theater; and the Encores! Off­ Center production of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" which was his first time working with "Hamilton" creator, Lin­-Manuel Miranda.

He was recently Academy Award-nominated for his work in "One Night in Miami."