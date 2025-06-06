Leslie Odom Jr. Extends Engagement in HAMILTON on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leslie Odom Jr. is set to reprise his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton this fall! In honor of the Broadway production's 10th anniversary, Odom Jr. will join the Broadway cast for 12 weeks. Previously set to perform from September 9 through November 23, he will now perform through November 26.

This return engagement comes as Hamilton prepares to mark a major milestone: The revolutionary musical will celebrate its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, on August 6, 2025.