Leslie Odom Jr. Extends Engagement in HAMILTON on Broadway

Previously set to perform from September 9 through November 23, he will now perform through November 26. 

By: Jun. 06, 2025
Leslie Odom Jr. Extends Engagement in HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr. is set to reprise his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton this fall! In honor of the Broadway production's 10th anniversary, Odom Jr. will join the Broadway cast for 12 weeks. Previously set to perform from September 9 through November 23, he will now perform through November 26. 

This return engagement comes as Hamilton prepares to mark a major milestone: The revolutionary musical will celebrate its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, on August 6, 2025.

Leslie Odom Jr. was joined in the original cast of Hamilton by  Lin-Manuel MirandaPhillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher JacksonDaveed DiggsAnthony RamosOkieriete OnaodowanJasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff


