Leslie Jordan Joins Cast of CALL ME KAT on Fox

Leslie Jordan has joined the cast of Call Me Kat as a series regular, according to Deadline. The FOX multi-camera straight-to-series comedy, stars Mayim Bialik, and hails from Bialik, Jim Parsons and Warner Bros. TV. The show also stars Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt and Cheyenne Jackson.

Call Me Kat, which is based on Miranda Hart's BBC series Miranda, centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want - and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

Jordan will play Phil, who works for Kat and bakes all the pastries at the cat cafe. Kat is helping Phil get a new lease on LIFE AFTER his recent breakup with his longtime partner.

The series is Written by Darlene Hunt, who also executive produces with Bialik, Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That's Wonderful Productions, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios and Hart.

Leslie Jordan, one of the most consistently recognizable faces in popular entertainment, is an Emmy Award winner for playing "Beverley Leslie" in 2006 for "Will & Grace." He has enjoyed rapturous reviews for his original stage plays My Trip Down the Pink Carpet, Stories I Can't tell Mama, andFruit Fly, in addition to his supporting presence in one of Hollywood's most prestigious, message-minded films of the last decade, The Help.

He's been singled out with great notices for Lucky Guy, his off-Broadway musical theatre debut in 2011. His defining role as "Brother Boy" in the cult film sensation Sordid Lives evolved into a well-received prequel on Logo TV. As the celebrated author and star of his own HBO special My Trip Down the Pink Carpet, Jordan remains sought after as a Guest Star on every imaginable form of episodic, comedic television (TV Land's "The Exes," Fox's "Raising Hope," Disney Channel's "Shake It Up!," and ABC's "The Neighbors").

He enjoyed a star turn in the third season of FX's "American Horror Story" opposite Hollywood heavyweights Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson and Frances Conroy. Additionally, he recently appeared as a cast member/house occupant in the smash reality competition "Celebrity BIG BROTHER UK." In 2017, Jordan again sparred with his lovable nemesis "Karen Walker" as a guest actor in the return of NBC's "Will & Grace."

In 2018, Jordan starred alongside comedy legends Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence, and David Alan Grier in the new comedy series "The Cool Kids" on FOX TV.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles