Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: PRINCE Live Streaming Concert 9/23
Lena Hall's Obsessed Series continues with the music of Prince!
Lena Hall announced today a new concert, OBSESSED: PRINCE, coming to BroadwayWorld Events on September 23rd at 8PM ET. Audiences will have the option of a VIP concert experience, joining Hall on zoom for the event as well as an additional post show performance/virtual meet & greet.
Tickets are now on sale! Early bird ticket prices are just $10 for General Admission and $40 for the VIP experience. Early bird pricing ends on Monday, September 7th!
BUY TICKETS
Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back for its second installment. This time, she's bringing the concerts straight to your living room and you get to choose each artist. "Obsessed 2020" is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. The songs are presented stripped down and acoustic, giving you a more intimate experience with the music. So sit back, relax, and let Lena Hall entertain you from the safety and comfort of your home. Last month's "Obsessed: Alanis Morrisette" was a huge success and you, the audience chose Prince for this month's artist. "Obsessed: PRINCE" brings you the best of Prince in an acoustic format. Songs include Nothing Compares 2 U, Purple Rain, Kiss, I would Die 4 U, and many more.
Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in Becks (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's Girls, Amazon Prime's Good Girls Revolt, and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's many solo musical revues played sold-out shows at the Legendary Café Carlyle and 54 Below and received rave reviews.
Hall's 2018 passion project, Obsessed, paid tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases that were accompanied by 54 music videos and a live concert tour. Hall stars as Miss Audrey in TNT's hit drama series Snowpiercer opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. For more about Lena Hall and where to see her live, follow her on social media @lenarockerhall or visit her website www.lenahall.com
