Learn JERSEY BOYS Choreography From Sergio Trujillo During La Jolla Playhouse's Live Facebook Event

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This Friday, May 1 at 5pm PT/8pm ET, La Jolla Playhouse will be hosting a live Facebook event with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo leading a fun choreography and Q&A session from the Playhouse-born JERSEY BOYS.

He'll be teaching a number from the show, with guest appearances by cast members from various productions.

Check out the post below for more information!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You