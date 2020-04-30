Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Learn JERSEY BOYS Choreography From Sergio Trujillo During La Jolla Playhouse's Live Facebook Event
This Friday, May 1 at 5pm PT/8pm ET, La Jolla Playhouse will be hosting a live Facebook event with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo leading a fun choreography and Q&A session from the Playhouse-born JERSEY BOYS.
He'll be teaching a number from the show, with guest appearances by cast members from various productions.
Check out the post below for more information!
