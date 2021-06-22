Lauren Patten to Perform Concert at Tavern on the Green as Part of 'TodayTix at Tavern'

Today, Tavern on the Green and TodayTix have announced an additional show on June 28 featuring Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, Fun Home). To date, the summer concert series, produced by TodayTix Presents and held at Tavern on the Green, has hosted over 500 cultured New Yorkers across four in-person performances from Broadway actors including Ariana DeBose and Shoshana Bean.

Performances start at 7:30pm, with doors opening at 6pm to allow guests to enjoy al fresco dinner and drinks before the show.

Lauren Patten is a current Tony nominee for her portrayal of Jo in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway, a role that earned her a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. She made her Broadway debut as Medium Alison in the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home, and has a recurring role on the CBS series "Blue Bloods."

TodayTix at Tavern will run on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the summer. Tickets are available starting at $30 each, and are being sold in pods of two and four. Each pod may only seat members of the same party.

Tickets are on sale exclusively at TodayTix.com here.

DETAILS:

WHAT: TodayTix at Tavern Extended Performances

WHO: Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, Fun Home)

WHEN: Monday, June 28, 2021

Doors: 6:00 PM

Performance Begins: 7:30 PM

WHERE: Tavern on the Green

67th Street & Central Park West

New York, NY 10023