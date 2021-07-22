Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan Will Reunite For BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Broadway stars Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan reunite for a one-off performance of the cult hit musical BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT produced by Fourth Wall Live at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday 18 January 2022 at 7.30pm. Ticket presale opens on Wednesday 28 July at 10.00am, with general on sale Friday 30 July at 10.00am.

Presale sign up is available NOW www.bonnieandclydeconcert.com

A decade on from their Broadway run as the titular pair, Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan reprise their roles for the first time for a one-off concert performance of BONNIE AND CLYDE in the West End's Theatre Royal Drury Lane. This marks the first time Laura and Jeremy have performed together in the capital, and Laura's London debut.

Tony Award nominated performer, LAURA OSNES was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical "Bandstand" and on television in the Hallmark Channel's original movie "One Royal Holiday", following lead appearances in the network's "A Homecoming for the Holidays" and "In The Key Of Love". Her other Broadway credits include Cinderella in "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella"; Bonnie Parker in "Bonnie and Clyde", Hope Harcourt in the Tony Award winning revival of "Anything Goes", Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's "South Pacific"; and Sandy in "Grease".

JEREMY JORDAN is best known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies on Broadway, as well as his many roles on television including series regulars on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash" and Disney Channel's "Tangled." Recently, he starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, "American Son", and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation. Additional Broadway credits include starring as Clyde in "Bonnie & Clyde", Tony in "West Side Story", and lead roles in "Waitress" and "Rock of Ages". On television he has guest starred on "The Flash," "Elementary" and "Law and Order: SVU".

BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, The Prince and The Pauper Musical), music by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Mrs Henderson Presents) and is directed by Nick Winston (Rock of Ages, Fame, Chess in Concert, Royal Variety Performance) with musical direction by Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys). BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT is produced by Fourth Wall Live and co-produced by DLAP Group, Jason Haigh-Ellery and David Treatman Creative.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. The show features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America".

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.