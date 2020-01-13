Laura Linney Will Record an Audiobook of MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Click Here for More Articles on MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Theater lovers will be able to experience Laura Linney's acclaimed performance of My Name is Lucy Barton for years to come - as an audiobook. Penguin Random House Audio will release a studio recording of the play performed by Linney on February 4, 2020, available wherever audiobooks are sold alongside the original audiobook edition narrated by Kimberly Farr.

Performances began on Saturday, January 4, for the American premiere of the London Theatre Company (Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr) production of My Name is Lucy Barton starring Laura Linney (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, "Ozark"), by Elizabeth Strout (Olive Kitteridge), adapted by Rona Munro (The James Trilogy), and directed by Richard Eyre (The Crucible, Notes on a Scandal). The New York production is produced in association with Penguin Random House Audio.

My Name is Lucy Barton will open Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. The show was originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer. This spellbinding story is directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre.

The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (video design).





