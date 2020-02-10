Laura Leigh Turner Will Make Broadway Debut as Karen in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway
Broadway's Means Girls has found a new Karen! BroadwayWorld has just earned that Laura Leigh Turner will make her Broadway debut in the role on March 10. Original cast member Kate Rockwell will play her final performance on March 8.
Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
