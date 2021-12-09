Laugh In The New Year In The Heart Of Times Square At The New Year's Eve Spectacular!

Carolines on Broadway invites revelers to laugh in the New Year in the heart of Times Square at the annual New Year's Eve Spectacular on Monday, December 31, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in New York City.

The New Year's Eve Spectacular shows will feature performances by Chanel Ali, Shafi Hossain, Alvin Kuai, Jason Salmon and Ashton Womack with music by DJ Wiz. Line-up subject to change without notice.

An a la carte menu is available during both shows. Immediately following the 10:00 p.m. show their will be a countdown to the new year. Attendees can go onto the street outside of the club to watch the ball drop in Times Square or watch it from the warmth and comfort of the Carolines showroom on flat screen monitors. There will be a live DJ, party favors and dancing after midnight.

Cover charge for the 7:30 p.m. show is $32.00 per person, plus a two-drink minimum. Cover charge for the 10:00 p.m. show is $98.00 per person, plus a two-drink minimum.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com or call the Carolines Box Office at 212.757.4100. For groups of 12 or more, contact Jennifer Piccerillo at jennifer@carolines.com or at 212.974.7615.