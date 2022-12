Latest Standings Released For The For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Standings - 12/12/22

Best Debut Show - One Night Only

Ava Nicole Frances, Charlo Crossley - MUTUAL ADMIRATION - 54 Below 16%

Sam Gravitte - SONGS THAT RAISED ME - Birdland 11%

Tyler Houchins - DOWN A YELLOW BRICK ROAD: THE MUSIC OF JUDY GARLAND - Don't Tell Mama 10%

Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS - 54 Below 8%

Moipei Triplets - THE MOIPEI TRIPLETS EMBRACE NEW YORK - Birdland Theater 5%

Aaron David Gleason - COME HELL AND HIGH WATER - 54 BELOW 5%

Ben Bogen - TEENAGE DREAM - The Green Room 42 4%

Jess LeProtto - GOTTA BE ME - The Green Room 42 4%

Caitie Frownfelter - SHOW ME - Birdland Theater 4%

Michael I. Haber - FACE THE MUSIC - The Duplex 4%

Brandi Burkhardt - FINDING WONDERLAND - The Green Room 42 4%

Sean Stephens - REDEMPTION OF A 90S KID - 54 Below 3%

Kaisha Huguley - A ONE WOMAN SHOW-CIAL - The Green Room 42 3%

Anthony Murphy - A JOYFUL NOISE - The Green Room 42 3%

Jessica Darrow - SURFACE PLEASURE - 54 Below 3%

Sally Shaw - BOTH SIDES NOW - The Green Room 42 2%

Jaime Cepero - SONGS ABOUT ANXIETY 2.0 - 54 Below 2%

Russell Harvard - BROADWAY SIGNS! DEBUTS RUSSELL HARVARD'S FROM THE GROUND UP - 54 Below 2%

Liam Joshua Mun - I'D RATHER BE SAILING - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Mariah Lyttle - FOR WOMEN, BY WOMEN - The Green Room 42 1%

Lara Strong - STRONGER THAN EVER - Bar Nine 1%

Raecine Coles - RAECINE - Bar Nine 1%

Jonathan Savage - FAREWELL TO THE WEST - 54 Below 1%

Best Debut Show - Run of Shows

Brandon James Gwinn, Dylan Hartwell & Greg Sullivan - THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND - Laurie Beechman Theatre 19%

Ann Talman - THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE - 54 Below 17%

Sarah Carson - ENGLAND & AMERICA: A TRANSATLANTIC LOVE STORY - Don't Tell Mama 11%

Therese Lee - RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET - The Triad, Don't Tell Mama 10%

Shannon Daley - ANYBODY HAVE A MAP? - Don't Tell Mama 8%

Linda Kahn - SAY YES! - Laurie Beechman Theatre 7%

Lila Day - GETTING HAPPY - Pangea 6%

Bruce Sabath - SEARCHING FOR TEVYE - Don't Tell Mama 6%

Danny Bolero - THEY CALL ME CUBAN PETE - Don't Tell Mama 5%

Meri Ziev - NEW WORDS - Don't Tell Mama 5%

Jeff Flaster - TAKE THE MOMENT - Don't Tell Mama 3%

John Clarence Stewart - JOHN CLARENCE STEWART - 54 Below 2%

Best Director

Jeff Harnar - TOGETHER INSIDE, SAY YES, RIDING THE RED CARPET, YOU'RE NOTHING WITHOUT ME, THE FUNNY GIRL IN ME, OFF THE CHARTS - Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Triad, 54 Below, The Green Room 42 12%

Lennie Watts - ANYBODY HAVE A MAP?, ENGLAND & AMERICA: A TRANSATLANTIC LOVE STORY, IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING AND OTHER HIDDEN GEMS, JEWISH CAROLING: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING, CAROLE BAYER SAGER & CAROLYN LEIGH, ME AND BOBBY P, RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN 2021+ - Don't Tell Mama 12%

Richard Jay-Alexander - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - 54 Below 9%

Frank Silletti - MUTUAL ADMIRATION - 54 Below 9%

Robbie Rozelle - MAURICIO MARTINEZ, SEAN STEPHENS, JENNIFER DIAMOND, ROBERT BANNON - 54 Below, The Green Room 42 6%

Tanya Moberly - GREAT LADIES, GREAT SONGS, SEARCHING FOR TEVYE - Don't Tell Mama 5%

Yoni Weiss - NOW MORE THAN EVER: THE MUSIC OF BILLY RECCE - 54 Below 4%

Will Nunziata - SHADES OF LOVE, IN THE SPIRIT - 54 Below 4%

Barbara Maier Gustern - AUSTIN & BARBARA SING STEVE & OSCAR - Don't Tell Mama 4%

Lina Koutrakos - THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE, YESTERDAY...ONCE MORE - 54 Below 4%

Jaime Lozano - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT, ¡VIVA LA VIDA! - Lincoln Center 4%

Andrea Palesh - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater 3%

Barry Kleinbort - REIMAGINE, CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! - Laurie Beechman Theatre 3%

Andy Crosten - BOUND FOR BROADWAY - The Triad 3%

Dean Tyler K - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 2%

Jen Wineman - THE OLDENBURG SUITE: IN CONCERT - 54 Below 2%

Sue Matsuki - THE FUTURE OF CABARET AND THEATER PART 2 - Urban Stages 2%

Sandy Kost-Sterner - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre 2%

Christopher Carver - VANGARI FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Bridget Bose - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater 2%

Steven Petrillo - DREAMIN' AGAIN..., LUCKY ME! - Pangea 2%

Elizabeth Fahsbender - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Green Room 42/The Triad Theater 2%

Madeline McCray - THEY CALL ME CUBAN PETE - Don't Tell Mama 1%

Jeremy Jacobs - DRIVEN: A NEW SONG CYCLE - 54 Below 1%

Reed Whitney - ON A BEACH - Pangea 0%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Jackie Cox - JACKIEVISION: THE TOUR - The Green Room 42 22%

Alexis Michelle - IN CONCERT - 54 Below 16%

Scott F. Mason - ONE DAME FUNNY NIGHT - Don't Tell Mama 15%

MargOH! Channing - SIMPLY MARGOH! - Pangea 11%

Flotilla Debarge - B. H. B - Pangea 11%

Dorothy Bishop - THE DOZEN DIVAS - The Triad 10%

JesShe - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater 8%

Heather Wood - TO PROUDLY GO - Barracuda 6%

Best Duo Show

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - SUNDAYS - Bemelmans at The Carlyle Hotel 22%

Melissa Errico & Billy Stritch - SWING LESSONS - 54 Below 20%

Margo Brown & Lisa Delarossa - YOU'RE NOTHING WITHOUT ME - Don't Tell Mama 17%

Austin Pendleton & Barbara Bleier - AUSTIN & BARBARA SING STEVE & OSCAR - Don't Tell Mama, Pangea 8%

Karen Mack & Elliot Roth - KAREN MACK & ELLIOT ROTH - Pangea, West Bank Cafe 7%

Elena Bennett & Fred Barton - BENNETT & BARTON: SWING OUT UNDER THE MOON! - Pangea 6%

Helane Blumfield & Bobby Peaco - ME AND BOBBY P - Don't Tell Mama 6%

Yuriko Shibata & Erica Molfetto - YURI & ERICA LAUGH AGAIN! - Don't Tell Mama 6%

Marcus Simeone & Tracy Stark - TOGETHER AGAIN - Pangea 5%

Evangeline & Ariana Johns - VANGARI FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK - Don't Tell Mama 3%

Best Ensemble Soloist

Ryan Umbarila - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre 17%

Mia Gentile - BOUND FOR BROADWAY - The Triad 11%

Virginia Alonso-Luis - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 10%

Ben Roseberry - THE OLDENBURG SUITE: IN CONCERT - 54 Below 7%

Bryan Freedman - THE OLDENBURG SUITE: IN CONCERT - 54 Below 7%

Sarah Grace Ford - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 6%

Heather Makalani - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Green Room 42 5%

Nina White - THE OLDENBURG SUITE: IN CONCERT - 54 Below 5%

Thea Sten - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre 5%

Spencer Petro - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 4%

Chloe Cahill - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 4%

Morgan Dudley - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Triad, The Green Room 42 4%

Etta Grover - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 4%

Dean Tyler K - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 3%

Erin Rosenfeld - OPEN, STAY - 54 Below 3%

Katriana Koppe - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 2%

Kevin Bernard - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 2%

Dante Pereto - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 1%

Best Group Show

Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone and Lina Koutrakis - CLEARLY NOW - Birdland Theater 21%

Amanda Green - AMANDA GREEN & FRIENDS - Birdland 16%

Brian Kalinowski, Paul Pilcz, Tommy J. Dose, & Jon Satrom - MAMA'S BOYS HEART THE 80S - Don't Tell Mama 14%

Jamie deRoy - JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS - Birdland 14%

Philip Romano & Ben Caplan - 54/54/54 - 54 Below 11%

GPC Entertainment - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater 7%

Gunhild Carling - GUNHILD CARLING - Birdland Theater 6%

Abby DePhillips, Producer - BROADWAY BREAKUP PLAYLIST - 54 Below 6%

Abby DePhillips, Producer - PRONOUN SHOWDOWN - 54 Below 5%

Best Host or Emcee

Jim Caruso - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 29%

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theater 27%

Ben Cameron - BEN CAMERON'S BROADWAY SESSIONS - The Laurie Beechman Theatre/The Green Room 42 8%

Jaime Lozano - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT, ¡VIVA LA VIDA! - Lincoln Center 5%

Mikayla Petrilla - THE VIOLET HOURS, A PLANNED PARENTHOOD BENEFIT CONCERT - Chelsea Table + Stage 4%

Thomas March - POETRY/CABARET - The Green Room 42 4%

Rye Myers - LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY - Bar 9, The Triad, Broadway Makers Marketplace 4%

Natasha Castillo - SPOTLIGHT ON YOU OPEN MIC - 53 Above Broadway 4%

Andrea Palesh - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater 3%

Mathieu Whitman - ACTOR THERAPY 54 BELOW - 54 Below 3%

Justin Elizabeth Sayre - ASSORTED FRUIT, NIGHT OF 1000 JUDYS - Joe's Pub 3%

Jesshe - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater 2%

Ansi Rodriguez - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Triad 2%

Bobby Allan - MASKS & MUSICALS - Bar Nine 1%

Emily Jeanne Phillips - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Green Room 42 1%

Jacki Thrapp - MIRACLE ON 9TH AVENUE - Bar Nine 1%

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental

Emmet Cohen - EMMET COHEN - Birdland, Birdland Theater 36%

Julia Groetsky - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater 35%

Marissa Licata - STRINGS ON FIRE - Birdland Theater 29%

Best Jazz Show, Vocal

Billy Stritch - BIG BIRDLAND BIRTHDAY BASH - Birdland Theater 50%

Gabrielle Stravelli - THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO - Birdland 23%

Nicole Zuraitis - NICOLE ZURAITIS - Birdland 8%

Annie Ester - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater 8%

Sheila Jordan - BIRTHDAY SHOW - Birdland Theater 6%

Allyson horn - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater 4%

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret/Revue

Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch & Klea Blackhurst - A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland 42%

The Kinsey Sicks - DRAGAPELLA! - Birdland 15%

Robbie Rozelle - THE NEXT ONE - Birdland 13%

Ann Morrison - MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE - 54 Below 11%

Roderick Ferguson - MAN OVERBOARD - Don't Tell Mama 8%

Andrea Bell Wolff - ADVENTURES IN VEGAS - Don't Tell Mama 8%

Jackie Theoharis - QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS - Don't Tell Mama 3%

Best Musical Director

Billy Stritch - A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS, CAST PARTY, SWING LESSONS - Birdland 16%

Alex Rybeck - THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE - 54 Below 9%

Tracy Stark - NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS, THE VOICES IN MY HEAD, RETIRE? WHOSE GOT TIME?, JEWISH CAROLING, LATE BLOOMER, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 2021+, MY MAYBE WORLD, SIMPLY MARGOH!, SIDNEY MYER, BRENDA BRAXTON - Joe's Pub, Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman, Pangea 5%

Brandon James Gwinn - MARK MACKILLOP'S DUETS, ...& FRIENDS SING THE MOVIES, THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND - Chelsea Table + Stage, Birdland, Laurie Beechman Theatre 4%

Yasuhiko Fukuoka - THE NEXT ONE - Birdland 4%

Steven Ray Watkins - ENGLAND & AMERICA: A TRANSATLANTIC LOVE STORY, ANYBODY HAVE A MAP?, I LOVE NEW YORK SONGWRITERS , IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING AND OTHER HIDDEN GEMS - Don't Tell Mama 4%

Darnell White - A NIGHT FOR LUTHER VANDROSS, COME HELL AND HIGH WATER, THE FUNCTION: A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION - 54 Below 3%

Jaime Lozano - ¡VIVA LA VIDA! FRIDA, SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT, HERMANOS Y FAMILIA - Joe's Pub, Lincoln Center, 54 Below 3%

Drew Wutke - POETRY/CABARET, THEY CALL ME CUBAN PETE - The Green Room 42 3%

Bobby Peaco - ME AND BOBBY P - Don't Tell Mama 3%

Ashley Grace Ryan - FACE THE MUSIC - The Duplex 3%

Matt Baker - CITY SOUNDS - Birdland Theater 3%

Elliot Roth - MAMA'S BOYS HEART THE 80S - Don't Tell Mama 3%

John Cook - THE FUNNY GIRL IN ME, YOU'RE NOTHING WITHOUT ME - Laurie Beechman Theatre 2%

Christopher Denny - SAY YES!, 30... AND COUNTING, CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! - Laurie Beechman Theatre 2%

John Bronston - CREATING IN COLOR SERIES - Stonewall / The Triad 2%

Jon Weber - I KNOW THINGS NOW : MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS - 54 Below, Laurie Beechman 2%

Tommy Faragher - MOSTLY SOUL - 54 Below 2%

Matthew Berzon - THE OLDENBURG SUITE: IN CONCERT - 54 Below 2%

Christian Cantrell - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 2%

Lena Gabrielle - NOW MORE THAN EVER: THE MUSIC OF BILLY RECCE - 54 Below 2%

Yuri Shibata - YURI & ERICA LAUGH AGAIN! - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Gregory Toroian - YESTERDAY...ONCE MORE - Pangea 2%

Dan Pardo - BROADWAY SIGNS! DEBUTS RUSSELL HARVARD'S FROM THE GROUND UP - 54 Below 2%

Darryl Curry - VANGARI FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Best Open-Mic, Variety or Recurring Show

Jim Caruso - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 29%

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theater 23%

Ben Cameron - BROADWAY SESSIONS - The Laurie Beechman Theatre/The Green Room 42 9%

Ricky Ritzel - RICKY RITZEL'S BROADWAY - Don't Tell Mama 7%

Sue Matsuki & Gregory Toroian - JAZZ BRUNCH OPEN MIC - Pangea 5%

Rye Myers - LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY - Bar 9, The Triad, Broadway Makers Marketplace 5%

Mark Janas & Tanya Moberly - SALON - Don't Tell Mama 4%

Heather Wood - TO PROUDLY GO - Barracuda 4%

Andy Crosten Theatricals - BOUND FOR BROADWAY - The Triad 3%

Creating In Color Series - CREATING IN COLOR SERIES - Stonewall / Triad 3%

Bobby Allan, Jacki Thrapp and Miles Mandwelle - MASKS & MUSICALS - Bar Nine 2%

Deborah Grace Winer - SONGBOOK SUNDAYS - Dizzy's Club 2%

Natasha Castillo - SPOTLIGHT ON YOU OPEN MIC - 53 Above Broadway 2%

Ian McQueen, Tori Vitucci, Hannah Hall, Elizabeth Fahsbender, Raynner Garcia - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Green Room 42/The Triad Theater 1%

Bill Coyne - MUSEMATCH - The Green Room 42 1%

Best Original Song

Three Men And A Baby Grand by Brandon James Gwinn / Dylan Hartwell - THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND - Laurie Beechman Theatre 13%

You Should Have Been Kind by Tracy Stark/Bob Levy - YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN KIND - Laurie Beechman, Don't Tell Mama 12%

Wings by Jaime Lozano - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT, ¡VIVA LA VIDA! - Lincoln Center 8%

Let There Be Peace by Tracy Stark/Bob Levy - LET THERE BE PEACE - Laurie Beechman, Don't Tell Mama, Pangea 8%

Together Inside by Becca Kidwell - TOGETHER INSIDE - Don't Tell Mama 7%

Gemini by Jacob Khalil - JACOB KHALIL AND FRIENDS - Birdland 6%

The Sirens - GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET - The Duplex, Branded Saloon, Pasta Eater, Kraine Theater 6%

A Certain Age by Darryl Curry and Ariana Johns - VANGARI FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK - Don't Tell Mama 5%

Come Out by Billy Recce - NOW MORE THAN EVER: THE SONGS OF BILLY RECCE - 54 Below 5%

My Own Fairy Tale by Wes Bourland - ROBBIE ROZELLE: THE NEXT ONE - Birdland 5%

Quarantine Blues by MargOH! Channing / Tracy Stark - SIMPLY MARGOH! - Pangea 5%

Years and Years by Dean Tyler K - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 4%

Fly by James Feinberg and Matthew Dylan Rose - THE OLDENBURG SUITE: IN CONCERT - 54 Below 4%

Now More Than Ever by Billy Recce - NOW MORE THAN EVER: THE MUSIC OF BILLY RECCE - 54 Below 3%

It's Time For Love by Ronny Whyte & Bob Levy - RONNY WHYTE TRIO AT BIRDLAND - Birdland Theater 3%

Light Sketching Lines by Dean Tyler K - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 3%

Pretty Girls by Randy Edelman - PRETTY GIRL TOUR - City Winery, The Monster, Chelsea Table + Stage 2%

Reality by Dean Tyler K - ALONE, MUSICAL IN CONCERT - 54 Below 2%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician

Brandom James Gwinn - PIANO BAR - Marie's Crisis 12%

William TN Hall - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's, Mimi's 10%

Jacob Khalil - PIANO BAR - Mimi's 9%

Eliot Roth - PIANO BAR - Brandy's 9%

Gerry Dieffenbach - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama, Duplex 8%

Nate Buccieri - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's, Duplex 8%

Patrick DeGennaro - PIANO BAR - The Duplex 8%

Joe Regan - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 7%

Micheal James Roy - PIANO BAR - Marie's Crisis 7%

James Merillat - PIANO BAR - Marie's Crisis 5%

Dan Daly - PIANO BAR - Monster 5%

John Bronston - PIANO BAR - Brandy's / Stonewall 5%

Miles Mandwelle - PIANO BAR - Bar Nine, Marie's Crisis. 4%

JD Smurthwaite - PIANO BAR - Bar Nine, Marie's Crisis, Uncle Charlie's,The Duplex. 2%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist

Jennifer Pace - PIANO BAR - Marie's Crisis 16%

Tara Martinez - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 13%

Maddie McClouskey - PIANO BAR - Marie's Crisis 11%

Michael McAssey - OPEN MAC - Pangea 9%

Bobby Belfry - PIANO BAR - Brandy's 8%

Patrick DeGennaro - PIANO BAR - The Duplex 7%

Therin Morrisey - PIANO BAR - Bar Nine 6%

Tim Young - THE CURFEW SHOW - Club Cumming 6%

Jonathan Hoover - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 5%

Andre Jordan - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 4%

Brian Kalinowski - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 4%

Jon Satrom - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's 3%

Joseph Redd - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 3%

Jacki Thrapp - PIANO BAR - Bar Nine 3%

Bobby Allan - PIANO BAR - Bar Nine 2%

Best Record Producer

Wayne Haun - THE SUNDAY SET, BILLY'S PLACE, HAND IN HAND, AFTER THE BALL, CHRISTMAS AT BIRDLAND DELUXE EDITION - Club44 Records 31%

Brandon James Gwinn - PLACE & TIME: SONGS BY ELLAROSE CHARY & BRANDON JAMES GWINN - 4th Dimension Records 27%

Bart Migal - I KNOW THINGS NOW : MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS - PS Classics 25%

Jacki Thrapp & Cameron Smithson - MIRACLE ON 9TH AVENUE - Bar Nine 17%

Best Recording, Commercial

Julie Benko & Jason Yeager - HAND IN HAND - Club44 Records 22%

Jeff Harnar - I KNOW THINGS NOW : MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS - PS Classics 19%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - THE SUNDAY SET - Club44 Records 19%

Christine Ebersole - AFTER THE BALL - Club44 Records 16%

Analise Scarpaci - PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER - Broadway Records 7%

Daniel Glass Trio - BAM! - Club 44 Records 6%

Elizabeth Ward Land - STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOCE - LML Music 6%

Carol Sloane - LIVE AT BIRDLAND - Club44 Records 5%

Best Recording, Independent

Debbie Wileman - I'M STILL HERE - The Stander Group 20%

Celia Berk - NOW THAT I HAVE EVERYTHING - Gramercy Nightingale Music Company 20%

Brandon James Gwinn & EllaRose Chary - PLACE & TIME: SONGS BY ELLAROSE CHARY & BRANDON JAMES GWINN - 4th Dimension Records 16%

Ann Kittredge - REIMAGINE - Jazzheads, Inc. 12%

Nori Hung & Erica Molfetto - YURI & ERICA LAUGH AGAIN! - Don't Tell Mama 8%

Jacki Thrapp, Bobby Allan and Raecine Coles - MIRACLE ON 9TH AVENUE - Bar Nine 8%

D.C. Anderson - HOUSE CONCERT - Dave Camson Music 5%

Bob Levy - WHILE I'M STILL HERE - Robert M. Levy 4%

April Gabrielli - I WOKE UP ALIVE - Soho Records 3%

Bob Levy - ROMANTIC COOL JAZZ GETAWAY - Robert M. Levy 2%

Best Show

Robert Bannon - REWIND - The Green Room 42, 54 Below 13%

Jeff Harnar - I KNOW THINGS NOW : MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS - 54 Below, Laurie Beechman Theatre 13%

Christina Bianco - A LOT TO UNPACK - Birdland Theater 8%

Jaime Lozano - JAIME LOZANO'S SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT - Lincoln Center, 54 Below 6%

Sidney Myer - SIDNEY MYER LIVE! - Pangea 5%

Celia Berk - ON MY WAY TO YOU: IMPROBABLE STORIES THAT INSPIRED AN UNLIKELY PATH - Laurie Beechman Theatre 5%

Zoë Van Tieghem - CITY SOUNDS - Birdland, The Duplex 5%

Meg Flather - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN 2021+ - Don't Tell Mama 4%

Mikayla Petrilla - THE VIOLET HOURS, A PLANNED PARENTHOOD BENEFIT CONCERT - Chelsea Table + Stage, Rockwood Music Hall 4%

Sean Harkness - SEAN HARKNESS AND THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS - Birdland 4%

Tina Scariano - FEELS LIKE HOME - 54 Below, The Green Room 42 4%

Lennie Watts - ESCAPE - Don't Tell Mama 4%

Gerrilyn Sohn - IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING AND OTHER HIDDEN GEMS - Don't Tell Mama 4%

Leslee Warren - ME, MYSELF, & EYE - Pangea 3%

Becca Kidwell - TOGETHER INSIDE - Don't Tell Mama 3%

Claudine Cassan-Jellison - HEY FRENCHY! STORIES AND SONGS FROM THE PANTRY - Don't Tell Mama 3%

Mark Nadler - HART'S DESIRE - Laurie Beechman Theatre 2%

Kim David Smith - MOSTLY MARLENE - Joe's Pubb, Club Cumming, Neue Galerie 2%

Tanya Moberly - I LOVE NY SONGWRITERS - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Gay Marshall - BACK ON BOOGIE STREET - Pangea 2%

Jacki Thrapp, Bobby Allan and Raecine Coles - MIRACLE ON 9TH AVENUE - Bar Nine 2%

Deborah Stone - CHIAROSCURO - Pangea 1%

Rian Keating - TIMESTAMPS - Don't Tell Mama 1%

Zachary Clause - ON A BEACH - Pangea 1%

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

Sean Harkness - Guitarist - Birdland Theatre 17%

Daniel Glass - Drummer - Birdland 16%

Steve Doyle - Bassist - Birdland 14%

Matt Scharfglass - Bassist - Don't Tell Mama 13%

Wes Borland - Bassist - Birdland 8%

John Miller - Bassist - Birdland Theater 7%

Justin Kemp - Drummer - 54 Below 7%

Ray Marchica - Drummer - 2022 5%

Skip Ward - Bassist - Pangea 5%

Dan Berkery - Drummer - Chelsea Table + Stage 4%

David Silliman - Percussionist - Pangea 3%

Best Show, Celebrity

Liz Callaway - TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM - 54 Below 17%

Marilyn Maye - 94, OF COURSE THERE'S MORE - 54 Below 16%

Norm Lewis - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - 54 Below 9%

Ann Hampton Callaway - FEVER! THE PEGGY LEE CENTURY - 54 Below 9%

Joanna Gleason - OUT OF THE ECLIPSE - 54 Below 7%

Donna McKechnie - TAKE ME TO THE WORLD - THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - 54 Below 6%

Karen Mason - CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! - Birdland 6%

Mauricio Martinez - BACK ON 54TH STREET - 54 Below 6%

Melissa Errico - OUT OF THE DARK - THE FILM NOIR PROJECT - 54 Below 5%

John Lloyd Young - MOSTLY SOUL - 54 Below 4%

Debbie Gravitte - DEBBIE GRAVITTE PLUS ONE - Birdland 3%

Rachel Bay Jones - RACHEL BAY JONES - 54 Below 3%

Julia Murney - SOOTHE MY SOUL - 54 Below 3%

Carmen Cusack - BARING IT ALL - 54 Below 3%

Randy Edelman - PRETTY GIRL TOUR - City Winery, The Monster, Chelsea Table + Stage 2%

Best Special Event, Multiple

Seth Sikes - SETH SIKES AND FRIENDS: JUDY GARLAND'S 100TH BIRTHDAY - 54 Below 23%

Urban Stages: Producer - THE FUTURE OF CABARET AND THEATER PART 2 - Urban Stages 13%

Justin Elizabeth Sayre - NIGHT OF 1000 JUDYS - Joe's Pub 12%

Charles Kirsch - BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! - 54 Below 11%

Jaime Lozano - ¡VIVA LA VIDA! FRIDA, THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - Lincoln Center 10%

Robert W. Schneider - 50 KEY STAGE MUSICALS - 54 Below 9%

Marie Incontrera, Megan A Zebrowski, Dianne Gebauer - A VERY QUEER HOLIDAY 'CHRISMUKKAH IN JULY' - 54 Below 8%

Sandy Kost-Sterner - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre 7%

Bella Faye - CATCHING FIRELIFES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - 54 Below 7%

Best Special Event, Solo

Debbie Wileman - HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY, JUDY GARLAND! - Carnegie Hall 35%

Linda Purl - SONGS FOR JUMPING BACK INTO LIFE - Birdland Theater 27%

Ari Axelrod - ARI'S ARIAS - Birdland Theater 23%

Corinna Sowers Adler - SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL - Laurie Beechman Theatre 10%

Sasha Dobson - ALBUM RELEASE - Birdland Theater 4%

Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)

Jason Kravits - OFF THE TOP - Birdland, Birdland Theater 36%

Will Nolan - LEOLA'S LADYLAND LOUNGE - The Green Room 42 26%

David Dean Bottrell - DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE: A ONE-MAN SHOW - The Triad 22%

POETRY/CABARET - The Green Room 42 15%

Best Tribute Show

Josephine Sanges - THE FUNNY GIRL IN ME - Laurie Beechman Theatre 20%

Deborah Zecher - JEWISH CAROLING: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING, CAROLE BAYER SAGER & CAROLYN LEIGH - Don't Tell Mama 17%

Kimberly Faye Greenberg - FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS & STORIES OF FANNY BRICE - The Green Room 42 12%

Cindy Firing - YOU AND I: BARBARA COOK - Laurie Beechman Theatre 11%

Kati Neiheisel - YESTERDAY...ONCE MORE, CELEBRATING THE MUSICAL LEGACY OF THE CARPENTERS - Pangea 11%

Lisa Dennett - I'LL HAVE TO SAY I LOVE YOU IN A SONG - Don't Tell Mama 11%

Susan Neuffer - AN ELPEE'S WORTH OF TODD: A TRIBUTE TO TODD RUNDGREN - Don't Tell Mama 7%

Frank McDonough - LEGENDS OF LAS VEGAS - Don't Tell Mama 6%

Dorian Woodruff - STUDIO MUSICIAN: THE MUSIC OF MANILOW - Pangea 6%

Best Vocalist

Robert Bannon - REWIND - The Green Room 42 10%

Nicolas King - NICOLAS KING AT GREEN ROOM 42, SETH SIKES JUDY GARLAND 100TH, THE LINEUP, CAST PARTY, SONGBOOK SUNDAYS - The Green Room 42, Birdland, 54 Below 8%

Karen Mason - CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS!, 30... AND COUNTING - Birdland 7%

Jeff Harnar - I KNOW THINGS NOW : MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS - 54 Below, Laurie Beechman 6%

Klea Blackhurst - A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland 5%

Alexandra Silber - I WISH: THE ROLES THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN, SO IN LOVE - 54 Below, The Green Room 42 5%

Tim Connell - LUCKY ME!, DREAMIN' AGAIN... - Pangea 5%

Celia Berk - ON MY WAY TO YOU: IMPROBABLE STORIES THAT INSPIRED AN UNLIKELY PATH - Laurie Beechman Theatre 5%

Tara Martinez - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama, Green Room 42, Birdland 4%

Marissa Rosen - JESSICA VOSK AT CARNEGIE HALL, KRISTIN CHENOWETH AT THE MET, THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW, OR & MORE - Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Opera, Joe's Pub, 54 Below 4%

Marieann Meringolo - SHADES OF LOVE, IN THE SPIRIT - 54 Below 4%

Mauricio Martinez - HERMANOS Y FAMILIA, BACK ON 54TH STREET, SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT, FRIDA - Lincoln Center 4%

Elena Bennett - ELENA BENNETT & FRED BARTON: SWING OUT UNDER THE MOON! - Pangea 4%

Ann Kittredge - REIMAGINE, MOVIE NITE - Laurie Beechman Theatre 3%

Nellie McKay - NELLIE MCKAY - Blue Note, Birdland, 54 Below 3%

Karen Akers - KAREN AKERS AT BIRDLAND - Birdland 3%

Tanya Moberly - I LOVE NEW YORK SONGWRITERS, MOBERLY AT MAMAS MONTHLY - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Nicole Zuraitis - NICOLE ZURAITIS, BIRDLAND BIG BAND - Birdland Theater 2%

Joey Arias - JOEY ARIAS - Joe's Pub 2%

Kati Neiheisel - YESTERDAY...ONCE MORE, CELEBRATING THE MUSICAL LEGACY OF THE CARPENTERS - Pangea 2%

Jennifer Diamond - LET ME BE ME - The Green Room 42 2%

Dylan Hartwell - THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND - Laurie Beechman Theatre 2%

Florencia Cuenca - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT, ¡VIVA LA VIDA! - Lincoln Center 1%

Greg Sullivan - THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND - Laurie Beechman Theatre 1%

Corinna Sowers Adler - SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL - Laurie Beechman Theatre 1%