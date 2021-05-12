Last Chance to Vote for Broadway's Next on Stage Top 15 - Live Shows Thursday and Friday!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

Don't miss your chance to vote for the Broadway's Next on Stage Top 15! Make sure your favorite contestants make it to the next round by voting before tonight, May 12 (11:59pm) for the High School Top 15 and tomorrow, May 13 (11:59pm) for the College Top 15.

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Prizes:

$1000 to a Charity of the Winner's Choice

Our winner's past charities have included the Alzheimer Association, The Trevor Project, The Actors Fund, National Indian Child Care Association, The Fund for College Auditions, and the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women.

Three Month Scholarship to The International College of Musical Theatre

For three months, you can join ICMT students at their London campus at their studios in Hackney Wick. All training will be covered for the duration of the 3 months. Flights, accommodation, and board to be covered by the recipient. Monthly accommodation including kitchen facilities will cost approximately £650/month.

OR

Receive 3 months of online training with a West End Musical Theatre Voice,

Acting or Dance coach, then showcase your talent in front of an industry panel made up of a West End Director, Music Director and the Co-founder of the ICMT.

Merch Prizepack from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop

Pick out prizes from our Theatre Shop, with fun theater designs created by our team and Broadway stars like Courtney Reed! Our shop features a ton of shirts, mugs, pillows, and so much more sporting fun Broadway slogans and art!

A Virtual Vocal Lesson with Matt Farnsworth

Matt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher, actor, and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway's production of RENT.

A Virtual Audience Skills Session with Telsey and Company's Rachel Hoffman

Rachel Hoffman is a casting director at Telsey + Co, and has cast many Broadway shows and national tours, including Come From Away, An American In Paris, Bring It On, Memphis, The Sound of Music, and more