Lana Gordon Joins HADESTOWN National Tour as Persephone for a Limited Engagement

Lana Gordon, who previously starred as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway (taking over the role from its originator, Amber Gray), has joined the National Tour of Hadestown as Perseophone for a limited engagement through November 19.

See Gordon's Instagram post below!

LANA GORDON (Persephone) Broadway: Hadestown (Persephone), Chicago (Velma), The Lion King(Nala/Shenzie), Jesus Christ Superstar(Soul Girl). NY: Hello Again. Tour/International: Chicago (Velma), Hair(Dionne), West Side Story (Anita), Carmen Cubana (Carmen), Jazz at Lincoln Center. TV/Film: "America's Got Talent," NBC'S "One Night Only," Here Again, Harlem Town, Cabin. Dance: Alvin Ailey Repertory, Dunham Company, Donald Byrd The Group.

Currently, the North American Tour stars Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, Hannah Whitley as Eurydice, and Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus.

The North American Tour of Hadestown will extend through the spring of 2024, adding engagements in cities across the United States and Canada. Announced tour engagements are listed at Hadestown.com/tour with additional 2023 and 2024 dates, including select repeat engagements, to be announced shortly.

Delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic, Hadestown began its North American tour in the fall of 2021. The tour has played 335 performances in 27 U.S. cities to date and been seen by more than 683,000 audience members across the country.

The Fates will be played by Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano, Nyla Watson. The Workers Chorus will feature Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Jamari Johnson Williams. Swings for the tour will include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Morgan Siobhan Green (Eurydice), Kimberly Marable (Persephone), and Kevyn Morrow (Hades), who launched the North American Tour of Hadestown last fall, will play their final performance at the Tulsa PAC in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday, October 2. Levi Kreis (Hermes) will play his final performance at Bass Hall in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, September 25.

Produced by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy, Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hadestown resumed performances September 2, 2021, as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today. The North American Tour opened at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2021.

The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award® and Obie Award® winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London's National Theatre. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Grammy-winning Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available at Hadestown.com/music. The album is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records.