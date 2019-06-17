Laid Off Actor Find Temporary Job At MadLab Theater

Halo Arts Presents Laid Off.. A One Woman Show. Come and experience a collection of monologues that serve as a personal resume review on the many jobs held by actor and writer Laila B.Hameen.

"Everyone gets laid off in a way, it's up to you to find the value in your experience."

From a 7- year- old- school bus storyteller, to a 30 year manager of naïve dating expectations, audience members will relate to this coming of age story that reflects on family issues, personal identity,mental health, rejection and memories of domestic violence.

The play will be performed for The Late Night Afterwords feature on Friday June 28th and Saturday June 29th at 10:00 pm at the Mad Lab Theater located at 227 North 3rd street Columbus Ohio 43215.

Tickets are $6.00 and may be purchased online at http://madlab.net/tickets.html or at the door.





