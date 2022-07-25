Lady ADHD Comes to Caveat NYC Next Month

"LADY ADHD" leaps from the perpetual-motion mind of comedian, quirky genius, and overall rather loud person, Blaire Postman.

Part Stand Up, part Ted Talk, this triumphant one-person show combines her signature flip chart stand-up comedy pieces with running commentary about her life with long-undiagnosed ADHD, and some lessons learned where the two intersect.

"LADY ADHD" is an unexpected, high-energy tour inside the comic's brain and its adventures down the ADHD rabbit hole. That includes a deeper look at the unusual patterns and connections she sees in ordinary things that go unnoticed by most of us, and how that ability can make everyday items and experiences entertaining, fun and, occasionally, even revelatory - if sometimes chaotic.

Since its mid-pandemic debut on June 30, 2021, "LADY ADHD" has toured cities around the U.S., is an official selection to be part of the 20th SF Sketchfest, has been featured on some of the hottest current podcasts, was the closing event at the 2021 International ADHD Convention, and can now be seen MONTHLY at CAVEAT theater in New York City.

As one reviewer noted of LADY ADHD: "Imagine if all the open tabs on your computer from a weekend of spiraling down Wikipedia rabbit holes were then woven into a cogent and brutally funny theory about the brain, art, aging, Americana and The Self."

In her stand-up career, Postman is known for her explosive, fast paced delivery and comedy that often spans unusual topics. Since starting stand-up in 2013, she's been featured by PBS's NewsHour, and appeared in the most prestigious comedy festivals in the United States, including SF Sketchfest, Limestone Comedy Festival and Asheville Comedy Festival. Blaire and her stand up have been featured on popular podcasts including "The Dork Forest" and "The Jackie & Laurie Show" as a Comic of the Week. She features for actually-famous comedians at large, nationally known comedy clubs & theaters, and headlines at smaller, cool-kid, indy comedy rooms from New York and DC, to Austin and Minneapolis, to Raleigh to Boise, and every corner of the country in between.

Before starting comedy as a twice married, recently bankrupt 43 year old woman (jealous?) Blaire had 3 or so other careers, some of which blew up, but all of which provided interesting stories.

More information "LADY ADHD" or Blaire Postman's stand up comedy at www.ADHDComedy.com