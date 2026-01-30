LOUD HORSES to Celebrate Lunar New Year at Ice House Comedy Club

Kiki Yeung and The Ice House Comedy Club will present “Loud Horses” in the Legendary Room on February 22nd! Get ready for Tons of Laughs this Lunar New Year of the Horse!



The show will feature headliners Ray Lau (Netflix, Don't Tell Comedy), Ahmed Ahmed (Netflix is a Joke Fest, Axis of Evil), Kiki Yeung (Comedy Reviewers Award Nominated, New York Comedy Festival, ABC), Aiko Tanaka (America's Got Talent, Netflix is a Joke Fest), Dante Chang (Amazon Prime), Valerie Vibar (HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm). Hosted by Goldie Gareza (Filipino Comedy Festival).



On a mission to provide a platform to up-and-coming and established Asian American comedic talent, create thought provoking entertainment (in the form of standup comedy, podcast and documentary series). Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Ice House, Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Chateau, Laugh Factory with SOLD OUT tour in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco and New York. The show opened the Prestigious New York Comedy Festival in 2021, 2022 and was featured in Timeout NY, The LA Times, CBS, KCAL 9, NBC LA, Pix 11 NY, The Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune, San Francisco Gate, Live in the Bay!, NW Asian Weekly, Asian Voices TV and more. CWA was honored with Performance Artist of the Year award by Asian Culture and Media Alliance.

About Ice House Comedy Club: The Ice House Pasadena is the only club in America to have been running for 61 years and counting! In fact, it's the oldest comedy club in the country. Over the years the Ice House became the sole place for all up and coming comics to try out their work. The Ice House became a venue that people from all across the country wanted to both perform in and visit. The Ice House is indeed LEGENDARY! In 2019 The Ice House increased its LEGENDARY status when it was purchased by Johnny Buss. Son of Dr. Jerry Buss and Co-Owner of LA's most iconic professional sports team the Los Angeles Lakers. Buss has proven success in the sports and entertainment field. Now Buss is bringing all of his successful, trail blazing experience to the Ice House with the intent to increase the legendary status that is already a part of this iconic comedy club while living out his lifetime dream of owning a comedy club. www.icehousecomedy.com

WHEN: Sunday, February 22nd. Show 8PM. Doors 7:30PM



WHERE: Ice House Comedy Club 24 N Mentor Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106



ADMISSION: 21 and up. $25 General Admission. $30 VIP Booth. $30/$35 Day of show.