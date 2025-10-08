LOS ESKETCHIS Brings Bilingual Sketch Comedy to NYC SketchFest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 11th Annual NYC SketchFest, New York City’s premier sketch comedy festival, will return October 16–19, 2025, bringing together some of the sharpest comedic voices from across the country.

Among this year’s newcomers is Los Esketchis, a brand-new bilingual comedy group poised to steal the show with their fresh, multicultural perspective.

Los Esketchis is dedicated to celebrating the hilarious complexities of Latin American culture in today’s world. Their show blends English, Spanish, and Spanglish to create an authentic, relatable, and high-energy experience that transcends language barriers and unites audiences through laughter.

The ensemble features Alysa Browne, Ray Cordova, Miguel Fernandez, Mariel Grullon, Carmen Mendoza, and YaYa Vargas. Together, they deliver sketches that blur cultural lines, celebrate diversity, and promise plenty of reasons to “jajaja” all night long.

Los Esketchis will make their NYC debut on Saturday, October 18 at 5:30 p.m. at The People’s Improv Theater (154 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001) as part of NYC SketchFest 2025.