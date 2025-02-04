LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Film Sets World Premiere in Dublin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new film adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Long Day's Journey Into Night, will see its world premiere as part of the Dublin International Film Festival on February 27. The screening will be followed by a 20-minute Q&A. The following day, the movie will receive another screening at the Glasgow Film Festival.

Jessica Lange reprises her Tony-winning performance as Mary Tyrone in the movie, which also stars Ed Harris, Ben Foster and Colin Morgan. The movie will debut after years of stalled post-production, having finished filming in 2022.

Harris portrays her husband, James, Foster plays their son, Jamie, and Morgan plays their other son, Edmund, who is a portrait of O'Neill himself. Theatre and opera director Jonathan Kent makes his feature directorial debut with the project, which was adapted for the screen by David Lindsay-Abaire. The film was shot on location in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Lange won a Tony Award for playing the same role on Broadway in 2016 in a revival also directed by Kent. She was also nominated for an Olivier Award for playing the role on the West End in 2000.

Elegant in its simplicity yet limitless in its scope, Long Day's Journey Into Night is the tale of an ordinary summer's day with extraordinary consequences. Drawing so heavily from the author's personal history that it could only be produced posthumously, the story of the Tyrone family and their battle to unearth-and conceal-a lifetime of secrets continues to reveal itself to audiences as one of the most profound and powerful plays ever written.

Mark Wolf served as director of photography and the film features production design by Anna Rackard. The costume design is by Joan Bergin and Jane Greenwood.

BKStudios' CEO, David Gilbery (The Lost Daughter), is the film's executive producer and Naomi George is head of production. The film is co-produced with Redmond Morris and his Irish production company Four Provinces Films.