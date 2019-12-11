LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle

The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW Little Shop of Horrors OFF-BROADWAY CAST ALBUM, produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer - and executive produced by Kirdahy, Ahrens and Arnold - will be released on December 20, 2019 digitally and will be available on all streaming platforms. A physical CD will be released at a future date to be announced.

The album will feature original Off-Broadway cast members: Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Seymour), Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Audrey), two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.), Tom Alan Robbins (Mushnik), Kingsley Leggs (The Voice of Audrey II), Ari Groover (Ronnette), Salome Smith (Crystal), Joy Woods (Chiffon), Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's landmark musical Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, opened at The Westside Theatre to critical acclaim on October 17, 2019. Ben Brantley of The New York Times deemed the show a "Critic's Pick," declaring that "a certain carnivorous plant has been repotted in Hell's Kitchen, and I am delighted to report that it's thriving there. Michael Mayer's delicious revival...summons the shivery elation I felt seeing the musical at the East Village's Orpheum nearly four decades earlier. It restores the show to its original scale and sensibility, reminding us of the special potency of grisly things that come in small, impeccably wrapped packages." David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter described the production as "wildly exuberant" and "irresistible" - "this terrific revival will only deepen the devotion for those lucky enough to catch it." Adam Feldman of Time Out gave the musical "Four Stars!" hailing it as "a deeply satisfying revival... with a marvelous cast. What kind of deal with what kind of devil are you willing to cut to see it?"

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Joining Michael Mayer on the creative team are Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels Associate), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); Puppets by Monkey Boys Productions; and Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

A new block of tickets for the seven additional weeks, through March 15, 2020, are now on sale today at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200 (outside NY metro area: 800-432-7250) and at The Westside Theatre Box Office (407 W. 43rd St.). The box office is open for advance sales from 12:00-6:00 p.m. on performance days. The box office remains open through curtain for ticket sales/pick-up for that evening's performance. The playing schedule for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7PM, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2PM & 8PM, Fridays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM. Beginning January 21, 2020, the playing schedule will be Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7 PM, Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM and 7 PM.





