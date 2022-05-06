LITTLE GIRL BLUE Extends Run At New World Stages

Little Girl Blue announced it will extend its run at the New World Stages through May 29th. The play has garnered several award nominations this season including a Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Solo Show, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, and just announced - an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Solo Performance.

The musical, inspired by the life of the legendary singer/songwriter and activist, Nina Simone, was written by Laiona Michelle who is also its star. Ms. Michelle, who was recently announced as the writer on the new Mandela musical opening in November at the Young Vic in London, says she began working on Little Girl Blue in answer to a dearth of interesting roles available to actresses who look like her.

"This is my passion project, and I am thrilled that we are extending the run. People are just starting to feel comfortable coming out to support theater and other public events," said Ms. Michelle.

The production, led by Rashad V. Chambers is written in two acts, with the first taking place three days after the assassination of Martin Luther King and the second in 1976 at the Montreux Jazz Festival. The show is directed by Devanand Janki, with a design team that includes Shoko Kambura (scenic design), Ari Fulton, also a 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards nominee (costume design); Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Twi McCallum and Jamie Tippett (sound design), and Earon Nealey (wig design). Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative oversees casting, Ernie Fimbres is production stage manager, MZQ Productions is the production's management firm, and Lisa Dozier/LDK Productions, is the production's General Manager.

Performances for Little Girl Blue are scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:00PM, Thursdays at 2:00PM & 7:00PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM & 8:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM. (Ms. Michelle does not perform Thursday or Saturday matinees)

Tickets are priced from $49.00 - $99.00. A student lottery will be announced later.

For more on the production, visit https://www.littlegirlblue.nyc.

Follow Laiona Michelle @laionamichelle