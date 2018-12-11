LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Demo For Washington's Death Song 'One Last Ride Reprise' From HAMILTON

Hamilton
Dec. 11, 2018  

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter today to share a demo he had recorded during the early days of Hamilton.

The song, called "One Last Ride Reprise," is George Washington's death song, according to Miranda.

One Last Ride Reprise was cut for time, but had it been kept, there would have been added nuances in Hamilton. For instance, the line "I hear wailing in the streets" from Burr's song The World Was Wide Enough would have been a reprise.

Miranda posted the lyrics to Twitter.

Listen to the full demo below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamiltonis the story of America then, as told by America now.

