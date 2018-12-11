LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Demo For Washington's Death Song 'One Last Ride Reprise' From HAMILTON

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter today to share a demo he had recorded during the early days of Hamilton.

The song, called "One Last Ride Reprise," is George Washington's death song, according to Miranda.

One Last Ride Reprise was cut for time, but had it been kept, there would have been added nuances in Hamilton. For instance, the line "I hear wailing in the streets" from Burr's song The World Was Wide Enough would have been a reprise.

Miranda posted the lyrics to Twitter.

Here you go. George Washington's Death, cut from Act Two. It comes after Dear Theodosia Reprise, also cut.

Lyrics in jpeg, check out my Soundcloud:https://t.co/hShbseEUgk pic.twitter.com/HSvwEcaL2F - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 11, 2018

Oh, there's lyrics in the demo that aren't written down here. My bad.

That's Burr saying, "Hundreds of thousands of people line the streets" and Hamilton saying "The world turned upside down." - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 11, 2018

Listen to the full demo below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamiltonis the story of America then, as told by America now.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You