LIBERATION To Open On Broadway With Original Off-Broadway Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award-winning Off-Broadway cast of Liberation will reprise their performances when the production opens on Broadway this fall. Written by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the limited 14-week engagement will begin previews October 8, 2025, ahead of an official opening on October 28 at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street). Tickets go on sale today at 1:00 PM at Telecharge.com.

The Broadway transfer follows the play’s world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned rave reviews, won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play, and received Drama Desk and New York Drama Critics’ Circle honors for Best Ensemble Performance.

Returning to their roles are Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan. Understudies include LeeAnne Hutchison, Matthew Russell, and Kedren Spencer.

Set in 1970s Ohio, Liberation follows a group of women who meet weekly in the basement of their local Y during the height of the women’s liberation movement. As their candid conversations unfold, the play examines the everyday moments that ignite lasting change, interwoven with a present-day narrator uncovering her mother’s radical past.

The creative team features set design by three-time Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Drama Desk nominee Qween Jean, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Cha See, sound design by two-time Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan, and hair and wig design by Special Tony Award winner Nikiya Mathis. Intimacy direction is by Kelsey Rainwater, with Gigi Buffington as vocal and dialect coach.