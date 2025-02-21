Photos: Inside Opening Night of Bess Wohl's LIBERATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the world-premiere of Liberation by Bess Wohl, directed by Whitney White. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

The cast of Liberation includes: Betsy Aidem as “Margie,” Audrey Corsa as “Dora,” Kayla Davion as “Joanne,” Susannah Flood as “Lizzie,” Kristolyn Lloyd as “Celeste,” Irene Sofia Lucio as “Isidora,” Charlie Thurston as “Bill,” and Adina Verson as “Susan.”



1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski