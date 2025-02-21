Photos: Inside Opening Night of Bess Wohl's LIBERATION

Liberation will run through March 30 at the Laura Pels Theatre.
Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the world-premiere of Liberation by Bess Wohl, directed by Whitney White. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.
The cast of Liberation includes: Betsy Aidem as “Margie,” Audrey Corsa as “Dora,” Kayla Davion as “Joanne,” Susannah Flood as “Lizzie,” Kristolyn Lloyd as “Celeste,” Irene Sofia Lucio as “Isidora,” Charlie Thurston as “Bill,” and Adina Verson as “Susan.”
1970, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did, and goes on a search through the past for answers.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Charlie Thurston, Irene Sofia Lucio, Audrey Corsa, Susannah Flood, Kristolyn Lloyd, Kayla Davion, Betsy Aidem, Adina Verson
Charlie Thurston, Audrey Corsa, Irene Sofia Lucio, Susannah Flood, Kristolyn Lloyd, Kayla Davion, Betsy Aidem, Adina Verson
Bess Wohl, Kedren Spencer, Matthew Russell, LeeAnne Hutchison, Arielle Yoder, Charlie Thurston, Susannah Flood, Kristolyn Lloyd, Audrey Corsa, Kayla Davion, Betsy Aidem, Adina Verson, Irene Sofia Lucio
Matthew Russell, Arielle Yoder, Kedren Spencer, LeeAnne Hutchison
Shon Keane, Michael Greif
Brandon Uranowitz, Zachary Prince
Knud Adams and guest
Sophie von Haselberg, Sarah Steele
Max Gordon Moore
