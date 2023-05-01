Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LEWBERGER: THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP Original Cast Recording to be Released in June

The new musical by Hughie Stone Fish, Keith Habersberger and Alex Lewis will be available on all digital platforms on June 25th.

May. 01, 2023  

Broadway Records will release the original cast recording of Lewberger: The Wizard of Friendship. The new musical by Hughie Stone Fish, Keith Habersberger and Alex Lewis will be available on all digital platforms on June 25th. The first single from the album, "It's a Stupid Idea (to Put on a Broadway Show)" is now available on all digital platforms.

The original cast recording of Lewberger's hilarious sold-out off-Broadway show The Wizard of Friendship features special guests Wayne Brady (five-time Emmy Award winner) as the Wizard of Friendship, Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman (two-time Tony Award nominee) as FlimFlam the Sausage Man, and legendary icon Dashaun Wesley as a Giant Bird In A Man Suit.

Produced by Emmy Award-winning songwriter Hughie Stone Fish and Grammy Award-winning engineer Jay Marcovitz, with songwriting by Keith Habersberger of the Try Guys, actor and comedian Alex Lewis of All About Nina and Valley Girl, and Hughie, this album is guaranteed to make you laugh, cry, and play every song on repeat.

Lewberger is Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish. This handsome 3-man comedy band based in Los Angeles, CA, got a standing ovation on America's Got Talent and were finalists on NBC's Bring The Funny. Their viral songs have been heard by millions online and on TV and they've been described as the illegitimate love child of Lonely Island and Flight of the Conchords. Lewberger has played clubs and colleges all over the country. Their musical 'The Wizard of Friendship' celebrated a sold-out Off Broadway run and they've sold out shows across the US and Canada.

Keith Habersberger is a member of internet sensations The Try Guys, boasting millions of subscribers and their own production company. Alex Lewis is an actor and comedian who can be seen on several TV shows and the movies All About Nina as well as the Valley Girl remake. Hughie Stone Fish is an Emmy Award-winning songwriter and a music producer/educator with a nonprofit bringing arts education to his hometown of Syracuse, New York.

Broadway Records is the leading, Grammy® winning record label dedicated to releasing the most popular and current Broadway cast recordings, as well as preserving legacy musical theatre and theatre vocalists' repertoire. Under the leadership of Broadway Records' president and founder Van Dean, recent releases include the New Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Assassins, the New Broadway Cast Recording of Caroline, Or Change, If The Fates Allow: The Hadestown Holiday Album, Grammy® Nominated Burt Bacharach & Stephen Sater's Some Lovers, Grammy® Nominated Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, The Lehman Trilogy, Randy Rainbow's A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Legacy: Two Song Cycles by Ahrens and Flaherty, the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple, the Tony Award® winning and Grammy® nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!" as well as solo albums from Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, Kyle Taylor Parker, and many more. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Robbie Rozelle, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz, and many others. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the "Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love", "We Are The World" by Broadway United and "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" music videos and From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. www.BroadwayRecords.com





