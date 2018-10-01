LEMPICKA Will Get NYC Developmental Lab This Fall

According to an Equity casting notice, LEMPICKA, which ran at the Williamstown Theatre Festival this summer, will have a future beyond Massachusetts. The new musical, directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin, with music by Matt Gould and book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, will get a developmental lab in NYC this November.

The WTF world premiere featured Tony nominee Carmen Cusack and Eden Espinosa,

Fleeing the Russian revolution and leaving behind a world of opulence and wealth, aristocrat Tamara de Lempicka (Espinosa) and her beloved husband Tadeusz (Andrew Samonsky) are forced to make a new life.

In the rising tide of fascism, Tamara takes to painting to survive, and when she meets the free-spirited Rafaela (Cusack), a prostitute on the fringes of Parisian society, she's torn between the life she cherishes with her husband and the passion, ambition, and possibility awoken in her by her new muse.

Inspired by the life of the artist who transformed herself from penniless refugee to star of the art world when the world itself teetered on chaos, Lempicka looks at the beauty and danger of one painter pursuing it all.

Photo Credit: Carolyn Brown

