LEMPICKA Will Get NYC Developmental Lab This Fall

Oct. 1, 2018  

LEMPICKA Will Get NYC Developmental Lab This Fall

According to an Equity casting notice, LEMPICKA, which ran at the Williamstown Theatre Festival this summer, will have a future beyond Massachusetts. The new musical, directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin, with music by Matt Gould and book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, will get a developmental lab in NYC this November.

The WTF world premiere featured Tony nominee Carmen Cusack and Eden Espinosa,

Fleeing the Russian revolution and leaving behind a world of opulence and wealth, aristocrat Tamara de Lempicka (Espinosa) and her beloved husband Tadeusz (Andrew Samonsky) are forced to make a new life.

In the rising tide of fascism, Tamara takes to painting to survive, and when she meets the free-spirited Rafaela (Cusack), a prostitute on the fringes of Parisian society, she's torn between the life she cherishes with her husband and the passion, ambition, and possibility awoken in her by her new muse.

Inspired by the life of the artist who transformed herself from penniless refugee to star of the art world when the world itself teetered on chaos, Lempicka looks at the beauty and danger of one painter pursuing it all.

Photo Credit: Carolyn Brown

Related Articles

Include






More Hot Stories For You

  • KINKY BOOTS Will Close On Broadway This Spring
  • Photo: Get a First Look at Patti LuPone as Joanne in COMPANY on the West End
  • Photo Flash: Wow, Wow, Wow! First Look at Betty Buckley in the HELLO, DOLLY! National Tour
  • Tony-Winning Librettist Joseph Masteroff Passes Away at 98
  • Breaking: Tony Winner Justin Peck Will Choreograph Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY Remake
  • Who Knows What You'll Find! A Guide to the 2018 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE