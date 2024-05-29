LEMPICKA Delays Release of Cast Recording to June 12

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Lempicka is still on its way, but fans will just have to wait a bit longer. The album, which was originally set to be released digitally today, May 29, has been pushed back to June 12.

At this time, the physical CD release is still set for July 5.

The album is available for preorder now.

The #LempickaMusical Original Broadway Cast Recording will now be available to stream on June 12. pic.twitter.com/OLUF1Nb0W0 — LEMPICKA (@LempickaMusical) May 28, 2024

The new musical led by Eden Espinosa celebrates the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka.

The album news follows the release of three tracks “Woman Is,” performed by Eden Espinosa; “Perfection,” with vocals by George Abud; and “Stay” performed by Amber Iman from Lempicka– the Musical (2022 Sessions).

The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The cast of Lempicka is led by leading lady, Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, with Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness with Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Mary Page Nance, Julio Rey, and Michael Milkanin rounding out the company.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), Leah Loukas (hair & wig design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design),Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.