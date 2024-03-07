Video: Watch Amber Iman Sing 'Stay' from LEMPICKA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lempicka, the new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Watch as cast member Amber Iman, who plays 'Rafaela', performs "Perfection" in the video.

The cast also features Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, Andrew Samonsky, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

More about Amber Iman

Amber Iman is a performer, filmmaker, and activist. A proud Howard University graduate, she debuted on Broadway as ‘Nina Simone,’ in Soul Doctor, earning a Clive Barnes Award nomination. Since, she has been seen in George C. Wolfe’s Shuffle Along. She was also in the first National Tour of Hamilton and has performed Off-Broadway and regionally with New York Theatre Workshop, New World Stages, Two River Theater, the Kennedy Center, and many more, earning Helen Hayes and IRENE Award nominations, and winning the Ovation Award and the prestigious Emery Battis Award for Acting Excellence from Shakespeare Theatre Company in DC. Favorite recent credits include ‘Nadira’ in Goddess (Berkeley Rep) and ‘Pam Brown’ in Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical (A.C.T.). On TV, Amber has been seen on “High Maintenance” for HBO, and her self-produced short film, Steve, has been screened at film festivals across the country and internationally, winning Best Short, Best Actress, and the Audience Choice Award. She starts production on her second short, Blackberry Winter, this Spring. As an activist, Amber is the proud Co-Founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway. In 2021, Amber was honored with a Tony Award for her work with BAC. Her Webby Award-nominated one-woman show, An Evening with Amber Iman, is available on Audible!