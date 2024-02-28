Video: Watch George Abud Sing 'Perfection' from LEMPICKA





Lempicka, the new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Watch as George Abud, who plays 'Marinetti', performs "Perfection" in this video.

The cast also features Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, with Amber Iman, Andrew Samonsky, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Beth Leavel.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.