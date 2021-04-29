LAST CHANCE: Broadway Moms & Bloom Workshop

Join our founder Alice Lewis as she gathers with your favorite Broadway Mom's to celebrate Mother's Day together. You'll build a beautiful floral arrangement LIVE alongside Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice), and Patti Murin (Frozen). Learn a few stage mom secrets and tips on how to create a beautiful arrangement all while supporting the arts. In collaboration with 1-800-Flowers & BroadwayWorld, $5 of every ticket purchased will be donated to the Actors Fund. The Actors Fund provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals.

Each ticket includes an abundance of fresh flowers and a vase delivered to your doorstep 1-2 days before the event. All you need to bring is a pair of floral clippers or scissors. To ensure you receive the best quality flowers, this arrangement may slightly change due to our farm's availability.

Prior to the event, each guest will receive tracking details and live streaming instructions. Pour a beverage of your choice and log on to experience a one of a kind Alice's Table workshop.

Products for this arrangement are perishable, all purchases are final and will not be eligible for refunds or transfer.

Click HERE to reserve a seat