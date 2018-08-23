Kristin Chenoweth Will Hit the Road This Fall in North American Tour!
Ready or not, her comes Kristin!
Stage and screen star Kristin Chenoweth just announced a slew of concert dates at venues all around the country, launching from Houston, Texas next month. Click here for tickets.
Check out the full itinerary below:
SEP 14, 2018: Cullen Performance Hall, Houston, TX
SEP 15, 2018: Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX
SEP 21, 2018: DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame, IN
SEP 23, 2018: McCoy Center for the Arts, New Albany, OH
SEP 27, 2018: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
SEP 28, 2018: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
SEP 29, 2018: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
OCT 6, 2018: Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC
OCT 7, 2018: U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, NC
OCT 20, 2018: Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs, CT
OCT 26, 2018: Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ
DEC 31, 2018: Hancher Auditorium, Iowa City, IA
JAN 17, 2019: Tuscon Music Hall, Tuscon, AZ
JAN 19, 2019: Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
MAR 22, 2019: McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA
MAR 23, 2019: McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA
MAR 29, 2019: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, GA
MAR 31, 2019: Artis-NaplesNaples, FL
APR 8, 2019: Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda, MD
MAY 17, 2019: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL
MAY 19, 2019: Phillips Center, Gainesville, FL
MAY 25, 2019: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL
JUN 6, 2019: Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
JUN 8, 2019: American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA
Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda in Wicked and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in On the Twentieth Century.
On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos