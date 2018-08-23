KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Aug. 23, 2018  

Kristin Chenoweth Will Hit the Road This Fall in North American Tour!

Ready or not, her comes Kristin!

Stage and screen star Kristin Chenoweth just announced a slew of concert dates at venues all around the country, launching from Houston, Texas next month. Click here for tickets.

Check out the full itinerary below:

SEP 14, 2018: Cullen Performance Hall, Houston, TX

SEP 15, 2018: Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX

SEP 21, 2018: DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame, IN

SEP 23, 2018: McCoy Center for the Arts, New Albany, OH

SEP 27, 2018: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

SEP 28, 2018: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

SEP 29, 2018: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

OCT 6, 2018: Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC

OCT 7, 2018: U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, NC

OCT 20, 2018: Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs, CT

OCT 26, 2018: Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

DEC 31, 2018: Hancher Auditorium, Iowa City, IA

JAN 17, 2019: Tuscon Music Hall, Tuscon, AZ

JAN 19, 2019: Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

MAR 22, 2019: McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA

MAR 23, 2019: McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA

MAR 29, 2019: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, GA

MAR 31, 2019: Artis-NaplesNaples, FL

APR 8, 2019: Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda, MD

MAY 17, 2019: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL

MAY 19, 2019: Phillips Center, Gainesville, FL

MAY 25, 2019: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL

JUN 6, 2019: Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

JUN 8, 2019: American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda in Wicked and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in On the Twentieth Century.

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

