Kristin Chenoweth Will Hit the Road This Fall in North American Tour!

Ready or not, her comes Kristin!

Stage and screen star Kristin Chenoweth just announced a slew of concert dates at venues all around the country, launching from Houston, Texas next month. Click here for tickets.

Check out the full itinerary below:

SEP 14, 2018: Cullen Performance Hall, Houston, TX

SEP 15, 2018: Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX

SEP 21, 2018: DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame, IN

SEP 23, 2018: McCoy Center for the Arts, New Albany, OH

SEP 27, 2018: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

SEP 28, 2018: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

SEP 29, 2018: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

OCT 6, 2018: Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC

OCT 7, 2018: U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, NC

OCT 20, 2018: Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs, CT

OCT 26, 2018: Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

DEC 31, 2018: Hancher Auditorium, Iowa City, IA

JAN 17, 2019: Tuscon Music Hall, Tuscon, AZ

JAN 19, 2019: Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

MAR 22, 2019: McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA

MAR 23, 2019: McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA

MAR 29, 2019: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, GA

MAR 31, 2019: Artis-NaplesNaples, FL

APR 8, 2019: Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda, MD

MAY 17, 2019: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL

MAY 19, 2019: Phillips Center, Gainesville, FL

MAY 25, 2019: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL

JUN 6, 2019: Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

JUN 8, 2019: American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda in Wicked and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in On the Twentieth Century.

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

