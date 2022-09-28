Kiki Finny Mama's Night Out! Comes To The Comedy Chateau

"Kiki Funny Mama's Night Out" (KFMNO) is on a mission to highlight "rising stars" Asian American female comedians to a broad audience all over the world. KFMO played to SOLD OUT audiences in Seattle and San Francisco, headlined by Crazy Woke Asians founder, Kiki Yeung features the hottest Asian American female comedians is coming to North Hollywood on October 21st at The Comedy Chateau!

WHY: KFMMO brings diversity and inclusion to the comedy scene while championing Asian American women rights and identities; spreading laugher and tackling difficult subjects such as Asian hate and the Atlanta massage spa shooting, etc.

WHO: KFMNO show features 5 Asian American female comedians plus special guests to round out the evening.

Headliner Seattle native, Kiki Yeung (ABC, Whohaha, New York Comedy Festival, Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store). Co-Headliner Julie Kim (Kim's Convenience, Just For Laughs).

Featuring Nishy XL (Comedy Invasion Peacock TV), Leslie Liao (Westside Comedy, Crazy Woke Asians Comedy Contest Finalist), Qi Chi (Westside Comedy). Hosted by Jose Maestas (Hollywood Improv, Best of Fest Burbank Comedy Festival), Bobby U (Improv, Laugh Factory) and Tony Shriller (The Comedy Chateau, Carolines on Broadway). Special guests TBA!

Catch KFMNO in before they head to the prestigious New York Comedy Festival on November 9-11th! www.crazywokeasians.com/kikifunnymamasnightout

About CWA: On a mission to provide a platform to up-and-coming and established Asian American comedic talent, create thought provoking entertainment (in the form of

standup comedy, podcast and documentary series). Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Ice House, The Comedy Chateau, Laugh Factory with SOLD OUT tour in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego and New York. The show opened the Prestigious New York Comedy Festival in 2021 and was featured in Timeout NY, The LA Times, NBC LA, Pix 11 NY, The Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune, NW Asian Weekly, Asian Voices TV and more. CWA was honored with Performance Artist of the Year award by Asian Culture and Media Alliance. www.crazywokeasians.com

About The Comedy Chateau: The Comedy Chateau is a high-end comedy club located on the border of North Hollywood and Toluca Lake. We pride ourselves on being a one-stop destination for a night out on the town. Our guests can a enjoy a craft cocktail in our French vintage bar or on the shaded and tranquil patio. After a refreshing cocktail, they can order from our delicious dinner menu while enjoying a comedy show from one of our three stages. https://www.thecomedychateau.com/ contact

WHEN: Friday, Oct 21st. Doors at 7PM. Show at 7:30PM

WHERE: The Comedy Chateau: 4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91602

ADMISSION: 21 and up.

$25 Advance General Admission, $30 Day of show.

HOW: For reservations please visit: The Comedy Chateau: www.thecomedychateau.com/tickets (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door. Details on website: www.crazywokeasians.com/kikifunnymamasnightout.html