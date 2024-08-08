Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk & Bill Burr Will Lead GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mamet is back on Broadway this season! One of the playwright's most celebrated works will get its third Broadway revival in 2025. Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, and Bill Burr will lead the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross, directed by Tony & Olivier Award Winner Patrick Marber. Odenkirk and Burr are set to make their Broadway debuts in the play.

The production is set to open on Broadway in the spring of 2025. Additional cast, exact dates, full design team, and Broadway theatre will be announced at a later date. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold are the lead producers.

Glengarry Glen Ross debuted on Broadway in 1984 and was revived in 2005 (starring Alan Alda, Liev Schreiber, and Jeffrey Tambor) and 2012 (starring Al Pacino, Bobby Cannavale, and David Harbour). A 1992 film version starred Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Alan Arkin, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey, and Jonathan Pryce.

“In 1983, I saw the original production of Glengarry Glen Ross in London,” Patrick Marber said. “I was just nineteen. The play blew my young soul away. It was one of the reasons I wanted to work in theatre. Forty years later, I am so thrilled to be directing it on Broadway with these incredible actors. I will do my utmost to ensure that this great American play brings audiences the same great pleasures it brought to me.”

David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.

BIOS

Kieran Culkin (Richard Roma). Kieran Culkin will next be seen starring in Jesse Eisenberg and Searchlight’s A Real Pain, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, and will be released on November 1st, 2024. Culkin is perhaps most well-known for his performance as Roman Roy in HBO’s critically acclaimed series, “Succession.” In 2024, Culkin won an Emmy, Critics Choice Award, and Golden Globe for his lead performance, and the show received a SAG Award for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series”. In previous seasons, Culkin won a Critics Choice Award, and was nominated for multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. “Succession” received a 2022 SAG Award for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series”. In 2002, Culkin starred in Igby Goes Down for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe and won a Critics Choice Award in the category of “Best Young Actor” for his performance as “Igby”. In November 2021 Kieran hosted “Saturday Night Live”. On stage, Kieran starred opposite Michael Cera in the Broadway production of This Is Our Youth, reprising the role of “Dennis” after performing in both Steppenwolf Theatre and Sydney Opera House’s productions. Culkin also made his West End debut in the same play as the role of “Warren.” He received an Obie Award for his performance as “Justin Hammond” in the Vineyard Theatre’s production of Gina Gionfriddo's After Ashley. Culkin’s other stage credits include the Playwrights Horizons production of James Lapine’s The Moment When, Kenny Lonergan’s off-Broadway production of The Starry Messenger and the Second Stage Theatre production of Eric Bogosian's Suburbia. Kieran’s other film credits include Margaret, Weiner Dog, The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys, The Mighty, The Cider House Rules, Lymelife, Paper Man, Infinity Baby, No Sudden Move and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.

Bob Odenkirk (Shelly Levene). Bob Odenkirk is an Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. In 2015, Bob Odenkirk reprised the character he originated on the hit drama Breaking Bad, playing the title role in AMC's Better Call Saul, which earned him a Critics Choice TV Award, six Emmy nominations, as well as Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations. Odenkirk began his stage career in Chicago in 1984, doing sketch and improv shows all around town. He produced and starred in the play "Line" by Israel Horowitz, the first production of Chicago's "Prop" theatre. His early years onstage consisted mainly of sketch shows, many of which he was a primary writer. After being hired as a staff writer at Saturday Night Live in 1997, every summer was spent onstage, first with his friends, Robert Smigel and Conan O'Brien in "Happy Happy GoodShow", then in his well-reviewed one man show, "Show-Acting-Guy" and a Second City mainstage revue "Flag Smoking Permitted in Lobby Only" which featured the first appearance of Chris Farley as "Matt Foley, the Motivational Speaker", penned by Odenkirk. In 1991 Bob moved to Los Angeles and soon pulled in his second writing emmy for "The Ben Stiller Show", but his greatest writing achievement was to come. "Mr. Show with Bob and David" on HBO from 1995-1998, was his personal valhalla, a place where Bob's brain was on full display (married with the hilarious brain of his life-long friend, David Cross). The show became and remains a "cult hit", dubbed "The American Monty Python" by David Wild in Rolling Stone Magazine, "Mr. Show" inspired legions of comedy actors and writers. Bob performed in countless "Mr. Show" pieces, but his journey as an actor got a powerful boost upon being cast as "Saul Goodman" in Breaking Bad, season 2. Over the next four years on that show, followed by six in the beautifully scripted and complex "Better Call Saul", Bob's crash course in drama acting expanded and deepened. This experience led to roles in Steven Spielberg's "The Post", Greta Gerwig's "Little Women", and Alexander Payne's "Nebraska". In a surprising move, Odenkirk then starred in the action film Nobody (Universal), which achieved a #1 debut at the US box office in 2021, and which opened up yet another avenue of performance for him. Bob is currently shooting the sequel: "Nobody 2", and soon after will shoot the suspense-action film "Normal", also scripted by Derek Kolstad, the creator of Nobody and the John Wick franchise. Bob is excited to return to the stage in his favorite play, David Mamet's "Glengarry Glen Ross", eager to rediscover the live stage work that filled the first half of his career.

BILL BURR (Dave Moss). An Emmy and Grammy Award nominee, Bill Burr is a singular voice of his generation, defining his own path as a world-renown comedian, director/writer/producer/star of a #1 film on Netflix, critically acclaimed dramatic and comedic actor, writer, producer, and a genre-defining podcaster for over 15 years. In 2024, Bill toured arenas and theaters with his Bill Burr Live tour and recorded his next special which will be seen on Hulu in 2025. He performed at Gillette Stadium for Tom Brady’s induction in to The Patriot’s Hall of Fame and he can be seen as JFK in Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. In October, Bill’s film, Old Dads, which he directed, co-wrote and stars in, premiered as the most-watched film on Netflix in its first and second week of release. In November, Bill starred with Adam Sandler in the animated Netflix film, LEO, which also premiered as the #1 film on Netflix. Other film roles include The King Of Staten Island, alongside Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei; The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman; and Daddy’s Home with Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell. Bill has hosted “Saturday Night Live” and has wowed critics and fans with dramatic TV roles including his scene-stealing, fan-favorite role as Migs Mayfeld in The Mandalorian; Coach Bobson in the hit FX on Hulu series, “Reservation Dogs”; and Saul Goodman’s henchman, Kuby, on “Breaking Bad”. Bill hosts the groundbreaking Monday Morning Podcast. In 2023 he was the first comedian to perform at the 5,000-seat ancient Roman amphitheater, The Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, Greece, and in 2022 he made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park. His 2022 Netflix special, “Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks”, shot at the legendary venue, further stakes his role as one of the most versatile talents of his time.

Patrick Marber (Director) is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter and director. His work has won Evening Standard, Olivier, Time Out, New York and London Critics’ Circle, and Writers’ Guild Awards and received BAFTA, British Comedy and Royal Television Society Awards. His second play, Closer, has been produced in more than 200 cities across the world. Other plays include: Dealer’s Choice, Howard Katz, The Red Lion, Three Days in the Country, The Musicians, The School Film, After Miss Julie, Don Juan in Soho. As a director his productions include Nachtland (Young Vic), Habeas Corpus (Menier Chocolate Factory), Dealer’s Choice (NT/Vaudeville), After Miss Julie (BBC), Closer (NT/Lyric/Broadway), ‘1953’ (Almeida), Blue Remembered Hills (NT), The Old Neighborhood (Royal Court), The Caretaker (Comedy), Howard Katz (NT), Three Days in the Country (NT), Travesties (Menier/Apollo/Broadway), Don Juan in Soho (Wyndham's), Venus in Fur (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Exit The King (NT). He directed Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt at the Wyndham's Theatre (Olivier Award for Best New Play). Leopoldstadt opened on Broadway last year with Patrick receiving the Tony Award for Best Director of a Play and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Play.David Mamet (Playwright) is an American playwright, director, and screenwriter. His recent book, Everywhere An Oink Oink: An Embittered, Dyspeptic, And Accurate Report Of Forty Years In Hollywood was noted by The Wall Street Journal as “nothing but wicked jokes, angry broadsides, and pointed gossip: in other words, the ideal Hollywood book”.