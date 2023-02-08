Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kids' Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for ALADDIN, HAMILTON, WICKED & More

Additional participating shows include & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, Bad Cinderella and many more.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Tickets are now on sale for Kids' Night on Broadway in New York City on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Kids' Night on Broadway, celebrating its 25th year, is an annual event where kids and teens ages 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Visit KidsNightonBroadway.com to find information on shows, ticket availability, and instructions on how to purchase tickets.

"We are excited to celebrate the program's 25th return this spring and have our theatres filled with the exuberant energy of young audiences, many who may be experiencing a live show for the very first time," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Thanks to Kids' Night on Broadway, 182,747 kids and teens have attended a show for free and we know that will affect their theatregoing habits for the future. Our research reflects that 63.5% of Broadway audiences reported attending theatre as children or adolescents, helping to establish early lifelong connections to live theatre. And we know that theatre and the arts lead to higher educational achievement and high school graduation rates, and greater happiness."

Participating shows include:

Aladdin
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise
Bad Cinderella
Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Camelot
Chicago
Hadestown
Hamilton
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Kimberly Akimbo
Leopoldstadt
Life of Pi
The Lion King
MJ The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Shucked
*Six
Some Like it Hot
Wicked

*Due to the show's performance schedule, Six will take place on Monday, March 20, 2023.

To celebrate Kids' Night on Broadway, many restaurants will be offering discounts, in addition to the in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and other events still to be announced. Audience members attending their first Broadway show can let the world know with " My First Broadway Show" stickers, available at participating theatres. These stickers can be placed on the show's Playbill as a keepsake or worn to let everyone know in the theatre and on social media that Kid's Night on Broadway is the start to a new theatre-going tradition. This will be sure to leave a lasting impression for a young person's overall Broadway show experience.

All guests must have a ticket to attend shows; offer is applied as 50% off each ticket; no additional 'free' tickets are added to orders.

Kids' Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year in multiple cities around the country with different shows and venues providing their own unique approach to the event. Please visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations. This nationwide program is designed to introduce a new generation to the experience of live theatre.

Kids' Night on Broadway, a year-round national audience development program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times with additional support from Westchester Family.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE

(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.


