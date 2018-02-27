Kevin Spacey Foundation UK Shuts Down Amid Sexual Assault Controversy

As the sexual harassment case surrounding actor Kevin Spacey continues to develop, his UK foundation, which was created to help get young people involved in the arts, will close up shop. An official statement reads:

The Trustees have reached the conclusion that the work of the Kevin Spacey Foundation UK is no longer viable and as such the Foundation will be closing on the 28 February 2018.

The Trustees would like to thank all their partners, artists and organisations for the great work that has been done in association with the Foundation.

The Trustees hope that the objects of the charity will be taken forward by other organisations.