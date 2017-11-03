Three More Men Step Forward with Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Kevin Spacey

The sexual harassment case surrounding actor Kevin Spacey continues to develop this evening as three more individuals step forward with new claims of sexual misconduct.

Justin Dawes told Buzzfeed News that when he was 16 he accepted an invitation from Spacey to visit the actor's apartment to watch "Chinatown".

After meeting Spacey at a performance of a play he was was in. Dawes alleges that they returned to the actors apartment where Spacey served cocktails while pornography played on the television. Dawes described the incident as "sleazy and manipulative".

A second accuser, a journalist who has chosen to remain anonymous, has also stepped forward claiming that Spacey sexually assaulted him following an interview in the early 2000's, becoming publicly irate when he attempted to evade his advances.

The journalist chose not to run a story about Spacey's misconduct at the time because he did not wish to out Spacey as a gay man.

A third accuser, Mark Ebenhoch, alleges that he was propositioned by the actor on the set of the 1995 film. Outbreak.

"They asked flat out to engage in a sexual act. It was enough to stun me. It blew me away," Ebenhoch told BuzzFeed.

Last weekend, actor Anthony Rapp revealed that Spacey made sexual advances at him when he was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

Since that revelation, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana have also come forward with stories of Spacey allegedly making unwanted advances towards them.





Related Articles