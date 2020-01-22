Kerry Butler, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Randy Rainbow and More to Appear at BroadwayCon Album Signing Booth

Click Here for More Articles on BroadwayCon

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) announced today the full lineup of artists appearing at this year's BroadwayCon Album Signing Booth. The lineup of the artists includes Rob Rokicki and the Broadway cast of The Lightning Thief, Kerry Butler, Randy Rainbow, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Artists will be signing copies of their albums throughout the weekend at the Broadway Records booth, #503, in the BroadwayCon Marketplace.

The full lineup includes:

Friday, January 24

12:00-1:00 PM: Kerry Butler

1:00-2:00 PM: Arielle Jacobs

2:00-3:00 PM Sierra Boggess

4:00-5:00 PM: The Lightning Thief composer/lyricist Rob Rokicki and cast members Kristin Stokes, Sarah Beth Pfeiffer, Ryan Knowles and Jorrel Javier

Saturday, January 25

12:00-1:00 PM: Kate Rockwell

1:00-2:00 PM: Randy Rainbow

2:00-3:00 PM Telly Leung

3:00-4:00PM: Larry Owens from A Strange Loop

4:00-5:00 PM: Marty Thomas

Sunday, January 26

11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Lesli Margherita

1:00-2:00 PM: Drew Gasparini

2:00-3:00 PM: Brian Stokes Mitchell

3:00-4:00 PM: The Platinum Girls cast and creative team including Brenda Braxton, Carla Mongado, Andrew Beall, Russ Moss and Brad Zumwalt.

