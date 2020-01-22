Kerry Butler, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Randy Rainbow and More to Appear at BroadwayCon Album Signing Booth
Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) announced today the full lineup of artists appearing at this year's BroadwayCon Album Signing Booth. The lineup of the artists includes Rob Rokicki and the Broadway cast of The Lightning Thief, Kerry Butler, Randy Rainbow, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Artists will be signing copies of their albums throughout the weekend at the Broadway Records booth, #503, in the BroadwayCon Marketplace.
The full lineup includes:
Friday, January 24
12:00-1:00 PM: Kerry Butler
1:00-2:00 PM: Arielle Jacobs
2:00-3:00 PM Sierra Boggess
4:00-5:00 PM: The Lightning Thief composer/lyricist Rob Rokicki and cast members Kristin Stokes, Sarah Beth Pfeiffer, Ryan Knowles and Jorrel Javier
Saturday, January 25
12:00-1:00 PM: Kate Rockwell
1:00-2:00 PM: Randy Rainbow
2:00-3:00 PM Telly Leung
3:00-4:00PM: Larry Owens from A Strange Loop
4:00-5:00 PM: Marty Thomas
Sunday, January 26
11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Lesli Margherita
1:00-2:00 PM: Drew Gasparini
2:00-3:00 PM: Brian Stokes Mitchell
3:00-4:00 PM: The Platinum Girls cast and creative team including Brenda Braxton, Carla Mongado, Andrew Beall, Russ Moss and Brad Zumwalt.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Company of DIANA On Broadway Heads Into Rehearsals
The cast of the upcoming musical DIANA gathered today for their first day of rehearsal for the show's upcoming Broadway run.... (read more)