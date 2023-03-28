Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Taylor Swift, P!NK & More Attend iHeart Radio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Last night, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment hosted the 2023 "iHeartRadio Music Awards."

Check out photos of celebrities walking the red carpet, including H.E.R., Joel McHale, Nicole Scherzinger, Phoebe Bridgers, ICON Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Latto, Doja Cat, Becky G, Jax, and more.

Additionally, Taylor Swift received the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award and P!NK will receive the 2023 ICON Award during the event.

Now in its tenth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2023. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists' road to #1.

Artists receiving multiple nominations include, AJR, Anitta, Bailey Zimmerman, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Beyoncé, BLACKPINK, Black Eyed Peas, Blxst, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, BTS, Calibre 50, Carrie Underwood, David Guetta, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Elle King, Elton John, Farruko, Future, GAYLE, Glass Animals, GloRilla, Grupo Firme, Harry Styles, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Jordan Davis, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kim Petras, Kodak Black, Latto, La Adictiva, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Muni Long, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Shinedown, Steve Lacy, Swedish House Mafia, SZA, Taylor Swift, Tems, The Weeknd, Three Days Grace, Tiësto, and Yung Gravy.

Executive producers for the "iHeartRadio Music Awards" are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia. Ahead of the event, fans can tune in to the live red carpet pre-show presented by INFINITI. For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Jax
Jax

Muni Long
Muni Long

P!NK
P!NK

Becky G
Becky G

Madison Beer
Madison Beer

Doja Cat
Doja Cat

P!NK
P!NK

Latto
Latto

Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger

Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz

P!NK
P!NK

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

Madison Beer
Madison Beer

Madison Beer
Madison Beer

Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers

Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger

H.E.R.
H.E.R.

Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha

Doja Cat
Doja Cat

Vella Lovell
Vella Lovell

Joel McHale
Joel McHale

P!NK
P!NK

Photos by PictureGroup for FOX



