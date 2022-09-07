Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Dreams of Being on Broadway

Clarkson is currently the host of her own talk show, but shared, "that doesn’t mean I can’t do Broadway in a summer."

Sep. 07, 2022  

In an interview with Variety, Kelly Clarkson shared that she would love to be on Broadway one day!

When asked what she would like to conquer, Clarkson revealed: "I have dreams of maybe Broadway one day. And I have different dreams I've had since I was a kid. I don't know how it's all going to pan out. I could do the show for years, if we're lucky enough to have the legacy that these other people have. But at the same time, that doesn't mean I can't do Broadway in a summer. That doesn't mean I can't have that gypsy mentality and change it up."

Read the full story HERE!

Kelly Clarkson, who recently released her critically acclaimed eighth studio album, Meaning of Life, is among the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles. The Texas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of "American Idol." Clarkson's debut single, "A Moment Like This," followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year's best-selling single in the U.S. Further, Clarkson is, without doubt, one of pop's top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as "Miss Independent" and "Because of You." Clarkson has released eight studio albums (Thankful, Breakaway, My December, All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped In Red, Piece By Piece, Meaning of Life), one greatest hits album, and two children's books (New York Times Top 10 best seller River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and the recent follow up River Rose and the Magical Christmas). She is the recipient of an array of awards including three GRAMMY Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards, and one Country Music Association Award. She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.

