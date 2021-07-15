Kelli O'Hara, Laura Benanti, Megan Hilty and Jennifer Holliday Join Diamond Series at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced its new Diamond Series, featuring concert-length performances by some of the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant supper club. To ensure an intimate, comfortable and never to-be-forgotten experience, seating will be limited. This new program premieres with four of the great stars of the contemporary stage: Kelli O'Hara, September 28-October 3; Laura Benanti, October 5-10; Megan Hilty, November 2-7; and Jennifer Holliday, February 8 -13.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

KELLI O'HARA, September 28-October 3 at 8:30 PM

Tony Award® winner and Emmy and Grammy nominee Kelli O'Hara brings her glorious voice, irresistible stage appeal, and radiant personality to Broadway's Supper Club with an evening of songs from the Great White Way, her celebrated career, and favorites from her personal repertoire. Kelli O'Hara is one of the theater's most sought-after and acclaimed leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically lauded revival of The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical before she reprised the role in the West End and Tokyo to rave reviews. Most recently, she starred in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate, garnering her 7th Tony Award® nomination. Upcoming, Kelli can be seen as one of the stars of the new HBO series "The Gilded Age." She is also shooting season 3 of "The Accidental Wolf" for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award.

LAURA BENANTI, October 5-10 at 8:30 PM

Laura Benanti makes her long-anticipated return to Feinstein's/54 Below as a part of the exclusive Diamond Series. A Tony Award®-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has been hailed by The New York Times for her "effortless" vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to "whip up laughs out of thin air." She has starred in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me, and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards®. Her flourishing television career includes roles on "Gossip Girl," "Younger," " "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," and "The Good Wife" among others. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." On the big screen, Benanti stars opposite Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth this Fall and in Lin-Manuel Miranda's TICK, TICK... BOOM! for Netflix. She was recently seen opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today.

MEGAN HILTY, November 2-7 at 8:30 PM

Join us for an intimate evening with Megan Hilty in her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. The beloved star of stage and screen brings her powerful voice and sparkling personality to a show that will feature an eclectic setlist ranging from Broadway hits to country classics and everything in between. Already a fan favorite for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked and Doralee Rhodes in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hilty became known to theater fans worldwide as triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash." Most recently, she starred as Patsy Cline in Lifetime's original movie Patsy & Loretta, earning a Critics Choice Award Nomination for her performance. In 2016, her performance in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of Noises Off earned her nominations for the Tony®, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards.

JENNIFER HOLLIDAY, February 8-13 at 8:30 PM

Tony® and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday makes her highly anticipated return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a dazzling show featuring Broadway love songs to celebrate Valentine's Day week. Jennifer will be singing her own thrilling renditions of popular tunes and jazz standards from Broadway musicals along with her signature torch song of unrequited love from Dreamgirls. She'll also pay tribute to some of her favorite composers including George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter, and Duke Ellington, accompanied by a sextet of New York's most accomplished musicians. Holliday is a Tony® and two-time Grammy award winner. Ms. Holliday is best known for her show-stopping performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls almost forty years ago. Recently, she made a triumphant return to Broadway as Shug Avery in the revival of The Color Purple.

For reservations and information, visit www.54Below.com. Tickets, starting at $300, include the cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip. Additional alcoholic beverages are billed separately. Club 54 members can order tickets in advance starting on Thursday, July 15 at 12 PM. Tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, July 22 at 12 PM

Additionally, Feinstein's/54 Below is partnering with Audience Rewards® to make tickets for the Diamond Series available to its membership prior to going on sale to the general public. Tickets will be available to Audience Rewards members during a presale period from July 19-22. Audience Rewards is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts™. It's a standing ovation for ticket buyers. Members earn valuable ShowPoints every time they buy tickets to participating theatrical productions, live entertainment, and more. Members save money by redeeming ShowPoints for free tickets to the events they love or, even better, securing unique experiences and merchandise exclusively curated for Audience Rewards members.

Now in its ninth year, Feinstein's/54 Below continues to delight Broadway fans with its diverse line-up of shows and performers, including musical acts from the worlds of Broadway, popular music, and beyond. The Diamond Series will expand on the current programming to create one-of-a-kind experiences for its audiences that will provide access to their favorite artists.

Feinstein's/54 Below is proud to partner with Mandarin Oriental, New York, the official hotel partner of the Diamond Series. A stunning fusion of modern design with stylish oriental flair, Mandarin Oriental, New York features 244 elegant guestrooms and suites-all with breathtaking views of Manhattan and Five-Star hospitality. Luxurious amenities include MO Lounge, offering an all-day menu of comfort food and drinks with views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline; a 14,500 square-foot Five-Star Mandarin Oriental Spa; and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a 75-foot lap pool. In addition, there is premium meeting and event space, including a 6,000 square-foot pillar-less ballroom with three walls of windows overlooking Central Park. Located in Columbus Circle's Deutsche Bank Center, Mandarin Oriental, New York is in an idyllic location just steps away from world-class dining, shopping and entertainment, including the Broadway Theater District, Lincoln Center, Central Park, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Shops at Columbus Circle's collection of luxury retail stores and restaurants.

Tickets, membership information, and a full schedule are available at www.54below.com or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below, which set a new culinary standard for New York City entertainment venues when it opened 9 years ago in 2012, will continue to offer elevated classic American cuisine but with a brand-new menu created by Consulting Chef Harold Dieterle, best known to foodies everywhere as the Season 1 winner of Top Chef. Chef Dieterle's prior restaurants include Perilla, The Marrow, and Kin Shop, which received a two-star rating from the New York Times.

Presiding over the kitchen and leading the culinary team on a nightly basis is Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Mecca, who formerly served as Executive Sous Chef at One If by Land and La Grenouille, among others.

