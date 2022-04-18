Katrina Lenk to Perform 'Being Alive' From COMPANY on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS This Week

Katrina Lenk is slated to perform "Being Alive" from Company on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS this Thursday, April 21.

The episode will be broadcast on NBC from 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET.

Lenk currently stars as Bobbie in the new gender-bent revival of Company, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Lenk is joined by Tony-winner Patti LuPone as Joanne, Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette.

At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. The show is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy/Brinkhoff Moegenburg