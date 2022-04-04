Katie Webber Will Take Over the Role of 'Rhonda' in TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Katie Webber will step into the role of 'Rhonda' in Broadway's TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL beginning Tuesday, April 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

An original Broadway cast member, Katie Webber is currently a member of the ensemble and understudy for the role of 'Rhonda'. Her Broadway credits include Wicked, Memphis, Rock of Ages, Catch Me If You Can, Jersey Boys, Honeymoon in Vegas and Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. Katie is also a certified holistic nutritionist and took her pandemic break to self-publish two bestselling plant-based cookbooks, Fall For You and Summerset. Both titles are available on Amazon and at katiewebbernyc.com.

Jessica Rush, who originated the role of 'Rhonda' in the Broadway production will play her final performance on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Zelma and Jessica Rush as Rhonda and also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia MonÃ©t, Phierce Phoenix, Deon Releford-Lee, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber and Michelle West.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee

Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

Experience Tina Turner's triumphant story live on Broadway at the exhilarating, undeniable mega hit: TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL. Celebrate the unstoppable woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world-against all odds. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. A multi-year North American tour will launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, Rhode Island in the Fall of 2022 and visit more than 40 cities in its first year. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL officially reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021. The Broadway production, which originally opened on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical.