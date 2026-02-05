Kate Baldwin & More Set For Streaming Concert For Minneapolis

Project Success and Broadway Unlocked will present Dear Minneapolis, a #Giveback concert livestreaming Friday, February 6, 2026 from Theatre a511 in New York City.

The live broadcast will run from 4:00 to 5:00 PM ET and will feature Broadway performers, artists, and students sending a message of support to young people in Minneapolis. The concert will stream live on YouTube.

Performers announced for the event include Kate Baldwin (Chicago, Hello, Dolly!), Kaila Mullady (Freestyle Love Supreme), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked), Morgan Anita Wood (Hamilton), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Billions), Anne Fraser Thomas (The Queen of Versailles, Titanique), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Haley Garland, Jack Grauman, Luciano Marraffa, Imani Muthiani, Adele Valencia, with additional performers to be announced.

The broadcast will be directed by Jessica Ryan, with production in partnership with All Together Now. American Sign Language interpretation has been secured for the broadcast by Angela Johnson of Invest In Access.

Project Success is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1994 that works with young people to support goal-setting and personal development. The organization reports it has worked with more than 225,000 students.

Broadway Unlocked is a streaming platform presenting live and on-demand theatre performances and events. Previous projects include PAC NYC’s Icons of Culture Festival, MCC Theater’s Miscast, and Freestyle Love Supreme+ Live at the Waldorf.