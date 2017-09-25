Kara Lindsay, Nic Rouleau, Jill Paice, and More Join BROADWAY BOUND Part 2 at Feinstein's/54 Below

After an acclaimed debut in March of this year, Feinstein's/54 Below will be presenting the second edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 (7:00pm & 9:30 pm) at Feinstein's/54 Below. The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends. Schneider and Feinstein's/54 Below Programming Director, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, will co-host the evening, introducing performances and anecdotes from some of the show's original cast and creators.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway celebrates musicals that were slated to appear on the Great White Way but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, temperamental creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their songs brought to their first New York audience.

Schneider said "We were so encouraged by the enthusiastic response from our first Broadway Bound concert that we decided to do a second one. What makes this concert really unique is that the 7 pm show will be totally different from the 9:30 pm show. Different songs, different stories, different performers. In total, we will be introducing twenty Broadway-bound musicals to New York audiences."

The works of such artists as Cy Coleman, Marvin Hamlisch, Carolyn Leigh, Richard Maltby Jr, Barry Manilow, Bob Merrill, Harold Rome, David Shire, Charles Strouse, and more, will be featured.

Performers scheduled to appear at the 7pm include Loni Ackerman (Cats), Klea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow), Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Rita Gardner (The Wedding Singer), Kara Lindsay (Wicked), Carolyn Mignini (Tintypes), Jill Paice (Curtains), and Kevin Zak (Clinton: The Musical). More performers will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Performers scheduled to appear at the 9:30pm include Will Blum (The Book Of Mormon), Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Mary Callanan (Bandstand), Amanda Green (Hands on a Hard Body), Michael Hajjar (Michael Hajjar and Friends) Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon), George Salazar (The Lighting Thief), Neva Small (Henry, Sweet, Henry), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), Kevin David Thomas (Les Miserables), and Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along). More performers will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The second edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will feature songs from such lost musicals as A Mother's Kisses, Annie 2, The Great Ostrovsky, Gone With The Wind, Harmony, Lolita, My Love, Lone Star Love, The Nutty Professor, Say Hello To Harvey, The Prince of Grand Street, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? and more.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway, Part 2 will be music directed by Greg Kenna with Andrew Garrett Karl serving as projections designer.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway Part 2 tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

