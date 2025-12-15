Kaatsbaan Cultural Park To Present Juilliard's Risk Lab

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present an informal showing from Juilliard’s Risk Lab on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. The free event will offer audiences an early look at new performance works developed during the Juilliard Risk Lab Residency at Kaatsbaan.

The presentation will feature three student-led projects selected for their interdisciplinary and experimental approaches. Guided by mentors including vocal arts faculty member John Matsumoto Giampietro, Arnhold Creative Associate Caili Quan, and Arnhold Creative Associate at Large and chamber music faculty member Nadia Sirota, student creators Derek Jackson (Group 56, drama), Yuxuan Lin (MM ’27, composition), and Daniel Song (BM ’27, jazz studies) will share works created over five days of collaborative development.

The Risk Lab program is designed to support artistic risk-taking by providing time, space, and mentorship for emerging artists to explore new ideas across disciplines. The Kaatsbaan residency offers participants access to studios and performance spaces in a rural setting intended to encourage experimentation and creative exchange.

Tickets are free and can be reserved in advance.