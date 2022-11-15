KPOP Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Covid Cases in the Company
KPOP is currently scheduled to officially open on Broadway on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Due to COVID cases within the company, this evening's performance of KPOP, November 15, has been canceled.
See the official Instagram post below:
KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.
As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.
More Hot Stories For You
November 15, 2022
Signature Theatre's Into the Woods is now playing through January 29, 2023. Get a first look at Nova Y. Payton and The Signature Orchestra performing 'Last Midnight' in the video here!
PRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Will Open at the Golden Theatre
November 15, 2022
Jodie Comer will make her highly anticipated Broadway debut in the US premiere of Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller. Prima Facie opens on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre. Previews begin on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023
November 15, 2022
New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer. The production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Disney's NEWSIES, Beginning in London This Month
November 15, 2022
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Disney’s Newsies, which begins previews at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in 2 weeks on 29 November, with an official opening on 8 December.
Wake Up With BWW 11/15: New Musical SHUCKED Headed to Broadway in March, and More!
November 15, 2022
Top stories include new musical Shucked, which is headed to Broadway in March 2023. Plus, go inside the 25th anniversary celebration for The Lion King, and more!