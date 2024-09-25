KISS ME, KATE Starring Stephanie J. Block Coming to U.S. Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kiss Me, Kate, the recent West End revival starring Tony Winner Stephanie J. Block, will be hitting U. S. movie theaters starting on November 17. As previously reported, the film recording will also be available in the U.K., Canada, and other international markets. Tickets and showtimes can be found on the official website here. The production recently closed at the Barbican Theatre on September 14.

With lyrics by Cole Porter, Kiss Me, Kate is Broadway musical comedy meets Shakespeare meets Noises Off. Directed by Bartlett Sher and with a company of over 50 including a full-scale orchestra, Kiss Me, Kate features classic songs including Another Op'nin', Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Adrian Dunbar stars as Fred Graham with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi joined by Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane. Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun will play the Gangsters.

The creative team includes Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Set Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, and Music Supervisor Stephen Ridley.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson