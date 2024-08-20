KIMBERLY AKIMBO To Have West Coast Debut At San Diego Civic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West Coast debut of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, will mark its West Coast debut when the first national tour kicks off Broadway San Diego's 47th season at the San Diego Civic Theatre this October..

The show will run from October 8 – 13, 2024. Tickets are available now at the San Diego Civic Theatre Box Office and online at BroadwaySD.com. Group orders for 10 or more can be made by emailing Groups@BroadwaySD.com.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family

dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO stars three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello as Kimberly and will launch a National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on September 22. The 80-week tour will play more than 60 cities across North America.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, KIMBERLY AKIMBO is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. With her win for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production's Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick and the Music Director is Leigh Delano. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

The National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing on Broadway, KIMBERLY AKIMBO played 32 previews and 612 performances on Broadway.

For more information, please visit KimberlyAkimboTheMusical.com.