Free SORPRESIMOVIL RELOADED Shows Come to La Jolla Playhouse

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La Jolla Playhouse has announced a special presentation of SORPRESIMOVIL reloaded, a WOW (Without Walls) Experience created and performed by Poncili Creación. Performances are free and will take place at Mujeres Brew House at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave) on January 29 between 6pm and 9pm; and at Teralta Park (400 Central Avenue) in City Heights on January 30 between 3pm and 6pm and on February 1 between 1pm and 4pm, in collaboration with Fern Street Circus. The piece will also be presented at schools and community centers throughout the weekend. For more information, please visit lajollaplayhouse.org.

SORPRESIMOVIL reloaded – loosely translated as “surprise mobile” – is a roving entertainment center that is part giant puppet, part trojan horse. Full of puppeteers, the truck drives around town decked in a colorful patchwork of designs. At each stop, the puppeteers create a vibrant, surreal world for locals to engage with – there will be music, dancing and of course, puppets. When all is said and done, the puppeteers pop back into the truck and drive toward their next destination. You never know where they'll go next: a shopping center, the driveway of a neighbor's home, the outskirts of a park. One thing is for certain: they'll leave each stop a better place than how they found it.

The celebrated Puerto Rican company, Poncili Creación, creates immersive and engaging experiences described as a “chaotic tranquility.” They engage the audience in creating a vibrant, surreal world through their “raw puppet magic.” Accessibility and interaction are central to their artistic practice. For this reason, they have never limited themselves to specific locations or audiences, and have presented their work in festivals, backyards, galleries, museums, schools and more. Their massive spectacle and workshop tours have taken them to the United States, Canada, Mexico, The Dominican Republic, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Columbia, Ecuador, Switzerland, Netherlands, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan and China, fostering community through public performances.

Without Walls (WOW) is La Jolla Playhouse's signature performance program that takes art outside traditional theatre walls and into unique spaces around the San Diego community. From a car to a bar, from a beach to a basement, WOW invites audiences of all ages to interact with artists and art in unexpected ways, bringing people together and reimagining what storytelling can be. Since its inception in 2011, WOW has become one of the region's most popular and acclaimed performance programs, including eight WOW Festivals, ten stand-alone WOW productions, and fourteen Digital WOW pieces.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 120 world premieres, commissioning 70 new works, and sending 37 productions to Broadway, garnering a total of 42 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.