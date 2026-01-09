Scripps Ranch Theatre Continues “Diva” Season With DONNA ORBITS THE MOON

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Scripps Ranch Theatre will continue its Season 46 “Diva” programming with DONNA ORBITS THE MOON, a one-woman play written by Ian August and directed by Kandace Crystal. The production will run January 23 through February 15, 2026, on the campus of Alliant International University in San Diego.

The production stars Susan Clausen as Donna and is scheduled to perform Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. A preview performance will take place Friday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m., with press opening set for Saturday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Donna Orbits the Moon is a comedic one-woman play that explores anger, grief, and emotional dislocation through the story of Donna, a devoted mother and wife whose carefully ordered life begins to feel subtly off balance. Set against references to Apollo 11 and small-town rituals like bake sales, the play traces Donna’s internal struggle as she grapples with unspoken trauma and the courage required to confront it. The work was previously presented by Scripps Ranch Theatre as a filmed reading in 2020 during pandemic shutdowns and now receives a fully staged production as part of the current season.

Director Kandace Crystal returns to the piece with Clausen, revisiting the character years after the initial filmed presentation. The production team includes Madison Mercado (Stage Manager), Ruth Russell (Producer), Duane McGregor (Set Design, Props Design, Scenic Painting), Christy Reid (Set Construction Manager), Mashun Tucker (Lighting Design), Ted Leib (Sound Design and Projections), Kandace Crystal (Costumes), and Rhiannon McAfee (Dialect Coach).

Scripps Ranch Theatre is located on the campus of Alliant International University. Tickets for DONNA ORBITS THE MOON are available at scrippsranchtheatre.org or by calling the SRT Patron Services line at 858-395-0573.