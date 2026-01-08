Write Out Loud To Present WONDER WOMEN Story Concert

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Write Out Loud has announced WONDER WOMEN: Hail to Our Heroines as the next program in its 19th season of Story Concerts.

The event will be presented at the Dottie Studio Theater, located within the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center at Liberty Station. The performance marks the continuation of Write Out Loud’s season-long residency at the newly opened venue.

WONDER WOMEN will feature rehearsed readings by professional actors Linda Libby, Monique Gaffney, and Write Out Loud Artistic Director Veronica Murphy. The program will weave together stories, poetry, and literary selections centered on women navigating power, identity, and achievement across cultures and history.

“For our Wonder Women concert, we want to celebrate the power of women in our culture,” said Murphy. “Women are strong because we have to be—as we actualize ourselves within a culture of historic patriarchy. These stories will focus on women working to accomplish big things. I'm excited to perform with Monique Gaffney and Linda Libby, some powerhouse voices from the San Diego theatre community. Our ‘Wonder Women’ include Atlanta, Wonder Woman, Maya Angelou, Sally Ann Thunder Ann Whirlwind, La Diablesse and others.”

Write Out Loud Story Concerts present themed literary programs performed aloud for live audiences, combining fiction, poetry, and occasionally music into curated performances. Founded in 2007, the organization presents a six-concert season annually in addition to educational and community-based programming.

Future Story Concerts in the current season will include An Enchanted Evening, The Soaring Crane, and We the People, all presented at the Dottie Studio Theater.

General admission tickets are $25, with discounted pricing available for military members and seniors.